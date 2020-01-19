Thiel College welcomes Anthony Kos, Ph.D. as the new chair of the Arthur McGonigal Department of Business Administration and Accounting.



GREENVILLE, Pa. - Jan. 19, 2020 - PRLog -- Thiel College has announced that Anthony Kos, Ph.D., will serve as the chair the Arthur McGonigal Department of Business Administration and Accounting. He is only the fourth to hold this position since 1956.



Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a leading independent four year institution in northwest Pennsylvania.



Kos held many positions in his 32-year career in the Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University. Among the positions he held included: Special Assistant to the Dean, two stints as MBA Director, and he earned the rank of Professor in the Management Department. In addition, Kos taught internationally in the MBA program at the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil.



"I am extremely pleased to join Thiel College as Professor and Department Chair of Business Administration and Accounting. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to develop and launch the Thiel MBA," Kos said. "I believe the Thiel MBA will add value to the excellent education that Thiel graduates receive and prepare them for challenging and rewarding career opportunities."



Kos has authored 17 refereed journal articles and has presented his research both nationally and internationally. Kos was designated as a Distinguished Professor in the area of Service to Youngstown State University.



Kos received both his bachelor's and master's degrees from the Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University. He earned his Ph.D. from the Graduate School of Management at Kent State University in the area of macro-organizational theory (strategic management). Tony and his wife, Lisa (Swartz) Kos, have two children, Hunter and Lauren. They reside in Transfer, Pa.



About Thiel College



Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 24 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.





