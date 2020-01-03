The Mammography X-ray Unit Market Report research experts add a detailed information about Market dynamics, Market size & share. This Mammography X-ray Unit market report presents comprehensive data which increase the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Mammography X-ray Unit is the equipment using low-energy X-rays (usually around 30 kVp) to examine the human breast, and it is used as a diagnostic and screening tool. Mammography X-ray Unit is for the early detection of breast cancer, typically through characteristic masses’ detection.



Like all X-rays equipment, Mammography X-ray Unit use ionizing radiation to create images. These images are then analyzed for any abnormal findings. It is normal to use lower-energy X-rays (typically Mo-K) than those used for radiography of bones. Ultrasound, ductography, positron emission mammography (PEM), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are adjuncts to mammography. Ultrasound is typically used for further evaluation of masses found on mammography or palpable masses not seen on mammograms. Ductograms are still used in some institutions for evaluation of bloody nipple discharge when the mammogram is non-diagnostic. MRI can be useful for further evaluation of questionable findings as well as for screening pre-surgical evaluation in patients with known breast cancer to detect any additional lesions that might change the surgical approach.



Mammography X-ray Unit is one of the fastest growing medical products in recent years in the world, while sales is much lower in Asia. In China because of the large population and positive policy, we believe that in the near future, Mammography X-ray Unit will achieve fast development with a consumption rate of about 10%.



Average industry gross margin is about 67%, that is to say, Mammography X-ray Unit Project is a good investment choice. However, disadvantage factors and threat such as high price in Mammography X-ray Unit Industry should be considered.



TheGlobal Mammography X-ray Unit market is valued at 640 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Mammography X-ray Unit market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Philips Healthcare

FUJIFILM USA

Planmed Oy

Afga

Carestream Health

IMS Giotto

Toshiba Medical

Analogic(US)

METALTRONICA

MEDI-FUTURE

Wandong Medical

Perlong Medical

ANKE

Orich Medical Equipment

Angell

Macroo

Analog Mammography X-ray Unit

Digital Mammography X-ray Unit

General Surgery

Breast Surgery

Physical examination

To study and analyze the global Mammography X-ray Unit market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Mammography X-ray Unit market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Mammography X-ray Unit manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Mammography X-ray Unit with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Mammography X-ray Unit submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

