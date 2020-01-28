Tenterden, UK - The Ferry Inn has long been a part of the Kent area and is one of the most popular places to eat in Tenterden. With the start of the new year, the pub and restaurant are celebrating its rich history whilst also looking ahead to improvements for the new decade. Of particular focus is the company’s website at https://www.oxneyferry.com/, where it makes use of modern amenities to highlight the historical charm of the inn and the town.

When it comes to restaurants in Tenterden, The Ferry Inn holds its own in popularity. Each year, it stays busy with traffic from locals as well as visitors from across the United Kingdom. In recent years, the business has noticed that the number of out-of-town visitors through its doors has steadily increased. The local spot has become a popular destination for tired travellers and families on holiday. In the new decade, the company hopes to take advantage of its growing tourist population and make development a significant focus.

To better accommodate the needs of visitors from far away, the company has included housing suggestions on its official website. When users on the site navigate to its “Where to Stay” section, they will find a list of local lodging options and campsites. Pictures and short descriptions accompany each listing on the page to help customers gain a better idea of each option. Each listing also includes a link to an external website.

Whilst the company seeks new ways to accommodate its growing customer base in 2020, it is also using modern technologies to showcase its past. The website currently features a history page where visitors can learn about the building’s construction back in 1690 and its progression into the 21st century. The site also provides guests with a detailed history of The Saxon Shore Way. The Ferry Inn is found along this stretch of coastline and includes literary associations and historical sites.

As the restaurant moves further into 2020, the management is reflecting on the business’ past as well as planning for the future. The company is excited about what the future holds. For parties interested in learning more about The Ferry Inn, additional information is available on its website.

Media Contact

Company Name: The Ferry Inn

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 01233758246

Address:Appledore Road, Tenterden

City: Stone-in-Oxney TN30 7JY

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://www.oxneyferry.com/







