Construction Equipment Rental Market 2019 research report categorizes the global Construction Equipment Rental by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

The “Construction Equipment Rental Market” report 2019 delivers detailed profiles of key players with latest investigation and highlights the rising opportunities and difficulties looked by Construction Equipment Rental market. The report examines the market status depending up on its CAGR, latest trends, market dynamics, growth rate, opportunities and forecast details. Construction Equipment Rental market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Construction Equipment Rental market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Construction Equipment Rental market.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Report Covers the Manufacturers:

Cramo Plc

HSS Hire Group Plc

Herc Rentals Inc.

CNH Industrial

Liebherr International AG

Caterpillar

Sumitomo Corp.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (Hitachi Group)

Ashtead Group Plc

Kanamoto Co. Ltd

HandE Equipment Services Inc.

Ramirent plc

Loxam

United Rentals Inc.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245258

Market Overview:

The global construction equipment rental market is expected to reach USD 174.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.06%, during the forecast period (2019-2026). Some of the major factors driving and restricting the growth of the market are as follows:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is the growing construction industry, especially in developing countries, owing to numerous growth opportunities in infrastructure, residential, and non-residential sectors. For instance, the rise in construction of multi-family houses (with the growing trend of nuclear families), and increasing investments in construction of roads, highways, smart cities, metros, bridges, and expressways due to growing population and urbanization.

The growing trend toward automation is expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, factors such as stringent emission regulations for construction machinery are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Construction Equipment Rental market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Reasons for Buying Construction Equipment Rental Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245258

Construction Equipment Rental Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Functional market industry outline

Up and downstream industry examination

Channels and propositions believability

Market challenge by key players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Key Market Trends:



The Excavators Sub-segment is Expected to Dominat the Earthmoving Equipment Segment



The excavators sub-segment in the global construction equipment rental market was valued at USD 28.07 billion in 2018.

Excavators are typically of two types, namely wheeled excavators and crawler excavators. Among them, crawler excavators occupied a major share of more than 70% of the global excavator rental market in 2017.

As most rental companies purchased low-cost crawler excavators over high cost wheeled excavators, because the former equipment offered high stability for digging operations on rough or uneven terrains, compared to that of wheeled excavators.

However, the operating cost of wheeled excavators have been less compared to that of crawler excavators, as the wearing out of crawlers’ undercarriages and their replacing or refurbishing are an expensive and time-consuming task. Thus, some regions have started to adopt wheeled excavators in construction projects since 2010.

Europe ranks the highest in the usage of wheeled excavators compared to the United States. As most of the work done in Europe takes place in urbanized areas, while in the United States work projects majorly included clearing land and digging.

While, in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East and Africa, the usage of excavators covered more than 55% of the total construction equipment rental demand during 2015-2017. In the above regions, a majority of the excavators used were crawler-types and very few operations in construction job sites preferred wheeled excavators, especially compact wheeled excavators.

With growing infrastructure developments across the globe, the need for excavators was evident in almost every construction project. Thus, many rental companies across the globe continuously invest in purchasing new excavators to keep the average age of its excavator fleet at a potential of 2 to 3 years, to satisfy a wide customer demand, who are looking for advanced and efficient excavators.

For instance, Theisen Baumaschinen Mietpark GmbH and Co KG, one of the leading construction equipment rental companies in Germany, has recently purchased 32 new wheeled (12 units) and crawler excavators (20 units) from Doosan in 2018, to strengthen its rental equipment fleet for regional Theisen centers across Germany and in Vienna (Austria).

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Construction Equipment Rental Market



The Asia-Pacific construction equipment rental market dominated the global market, with a market share of 36.70% in 2018.



Asia-Pacific is one of the largest markets that witnessed a boom in construction and infrastructural development, because of the growing emphasis by governments on developing infrastructure for a sustainable economy. This region has witnessed growth in the number of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), airports, metro construction, highway constructions, dams, hydroelectric projects, etc., in order to sustain high-level industrial activities, better connectivity, and growing energy demand. As a result, many international players are beginning to invest, and are setting up manufacturing facilities and distribution centers in the region to meet the growing demand and to capture the regional market. Construction machinery manufacturers, such as Liebherr, Caterpillar, Hitachi, and Sumitomo Corporation, offering rental services now face intense competition from numerous domestic and regional players, owing to competitive pricing and the availability of technologically advanced equipment.









Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245258

Detailed TOC of Construction Equipment Rental Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTIONto Market Drivers and Restraints

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Overview

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Trends (Including Autonomous and Connected Equipment Trends)



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Earthmoving Equipment

5.1.1.1 Backhoe

5.1.1.2 Loaders

5.1.1.3 Excavators

5.1.1.4 Other Earthmoving Equipment

5.1.2 Material Handling

5.1.2.1 Cranes

5.1.2.2 Dump Trucks

5.2 By Drive Type

5.2.1 IC Engine

5.2.2 Hybrid Type

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific (including ASEAN Countries)

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Companies Market Share Analysis

6.1.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.2 Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Cramo Plc

6.2.2 HSS Hire Group Plc

6.2.3 Herc Rentals Inc.

6.2.4 CNH Industrial

6.2.5 Liebherr International AG

6.2.6 Caterpillar

6.2.7 Sumitomo Corp.

6.2.8 Hitachi Construction Machinery (Hitachi Group)

6.2.9 Ashtead Group Plc

6.2.10 Kanamoto Co. Ltd

6.2.11 HandE Equipment Services Inc.

6.2.12 Ramirent plc

6.2.13 Loxam

6.2.14 United Rentals Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 Price Variation Analysis of Construction Rental Equipment



9 Analysis on Replacement Rate of Construction Rental Equipment



10 Disclaimer

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Construction Equipment Rental Market 2019| Global Industry Status, Overview by Industry Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Forecast to 2024 - Industry Research.co