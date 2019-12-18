Top Players in Unified Communication Market are Microsoft, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco, Polycom, Verizon Wireless Small Business

The global unified communication market is likely to expand in the coming years with impetus from the growing penetration of mobile devices. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Unified Communication Market Size, Share and Global By Application (Video, Telephony, Conferencing and others), By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-Based/Hosted), By Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and others) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” the market will gain traction in the coming years due to rising uptake of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD).

Some of the leading companies that have had contributed to significant growth are Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Verizon Communications Inc. and Polycom Inc.

“Growing Adoption of IoT in Unified Communications Will Boost the Market”

Unified communications (UC) involve real-time communications to ensure the smooth collaboration of people. Fortune Business Insights studies various factors that are influencing the growth of the global unified communications market. The internet of things (IoT) has a significant say in the advancement of unified communications. Trouble or distressed notifications a rapidly spreading application through the collaboration of IoT and unified communications. IoT can be used to send messages to people, with the help of an automated system. These messages are sent through data gathered from real-time activities.

Recently, the use of IoT in a particular healthcare application has gained massive popularity. In this application, IoT is used in a heart monitor device wherein the nurse or related attendee was notified of any critical or distressful condition of the heart through an automated medium. Furthermore, the integration of IoT in a heart monitor can be helpful in studying the condition of a patient’s heart, by gathering necessary data and running it through a pre-processed algorithm. The key benefit of IoT in the aforementioned case was that results would be obtained within no time, in addition to high precision and accuracy.

The report includes a detailed analysis of applications of IoT in unified communications, similar to the aforementioned uses and gauges the impact IoT on the global unified communications market.

“LogMeIn Announces New Addition to its Portfolio of UC Communication Solutions”

The global unified communications market has witnessed several growth opportunities due to contributions from leading companies. These contributions were in the form of product launches, company mergers, investments, and other such factors. In 2019, LogMeIn, a leading unified communications solutions provider, announced the addition of a new product to its portfolio of UC solutions. The company announced that it has introduced ‘GoTo’ an integrated unified communications and collaboration solution to its award-winning series of UC solutions.

Fortune Business Insights states that such attractive product launches will bode well for the global unified communications market. Furthermore, LogMeIn’s market counterparts have witnessed the benefits provided by GoTo brand and many have been encouraged to launch their own patented products. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that several new products will be launched in the forthcoming years, which in turn will boost the global unified communications market.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the leading companies that are operating in the global unified communications market in this report. In addition to this, the report also gives a detailed analysis of various growth factors and summarizes the impact of these companies.

