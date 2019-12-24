Asia Pacific Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), By Products & Services, By Modality, By Hemodialysis Water Treatment Systems (Central Water Disinfection Systems, Portable Water Disinfection Systems), By End User (Hospitals, Dialysis Centers, Home Care Settings), By Country (Japan,China,South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest Of APAC)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Asia Pacific Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is expected to reach USD 21,843.3 million by 2025 from USD 12,544.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the market are RandD investments in for innovating dialysis products, technological advancements in the products and favourable reimbursement policies. The foam insulation market in the Asia Pacific region is leading in India.

Market Segmentation:Asia Pacific Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

The Asia Pacific hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In 2018, The Hemodialysis Market is expected to dominate the market with 79.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 17,221.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Asia Pacific hemodialysis market is segmented on the basis of product services into machine, consumables, and services. In 2018, the hemodialysis machine market is expected to dominate market with 42.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 7,505.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The machines are further sub segmented into center-use hemodialysis machines and home-use hemodialysis machines. The consumables are further sub segmented into dialyzers, bloodlines, hemodialysis concentrates and others. Dialyzers are further sub-segmented on the basis of material type into synthetic and cellulose based; on the basis of flux type into high-flux and low-flux and on the basis of by hemodialysis access management products into AV fistula, arteriovenous grafts, tunneled hemodialysis catheter and temporary hemodialysis catheter. Hemodialysis concentrates are further sub-segmented into- alkaline and acidic. Services are further sub-segmented into in-center hemodialysis services and home hemodialysis services.

The Asia Pacific hemodialysis water treatment system Market is segmented on the basis of type into central water disinfection systems and portable water disinfection systems. In 2018, portable water disinfection systems market is expected to dominate market with 61.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 10,833.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Central water disinfection systems are further sub-segmented into chemical disinfection systems, heat disinfection systems, accessories.

The Asia Pacific hemodialysis market is segmented on the basis of modality into conventional long-term, short daily and nocturnal. In 2018, conventional long-term market is expected to dominate market with 43.6% market share and is expected to reach USD 7,665.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Asia Pacific peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of products and services into concentrates, machines, catheters, transfer sets, services and others. In 2018, peritoneal machine market is expected to dominate market with 33.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 1,645.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The catheters are further sub-segmented into short-term catheters and long term catheters.

The Asia Pacific peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of modality into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis and automated peritoneal dialysis. In 2018, continuous ambulatory dialysis market is expected to dominate market with 68.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 3,221.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Asia Pacific hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, dialysis centers and home care settings. In 2018, dialysis centers market is expected to dominate market with 53.6% market share and is expected to reach USD 11,796.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR 7.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The home care settings are further sub-segmented into peritoneal dialysis and home dialysis.

Key Drivers:Asia Pacific Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Asia Pacific is the growing market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market due to RandD investments in for innovating dialysis products, technological advancements in the products and favourable reimbursement policies

Key Points:Asia Pacific Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Fresenius Medical Care is going to dominate the Asia-Pacific hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market following with DaVita Inc. Some of the other players are Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Diaverum, Nipro, Nxstage Medical, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Mar Cor Purification, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Rockwell Medical, Medtronic, Dialifegroup, JMS Co.Ltd., Atlantic Biomedical, 3M, Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited., Isopure Corp., C. R. Bard, Inc. among others.

The hemodialysis segment is dominating the Asia-Pacific hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market with the market share 77.7%.

The hemodialysis machines is dominating the Asia-Pacific hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market with 42.0% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 7.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

