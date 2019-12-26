Personal Lubricants Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Lubricant Type (Water-Based, Silicone-Based, Oil-Based); Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Drug Stores, Others) and Geography

Global Personal Lubricants Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of personal lubricants market with detailed market segmentation by lubricant type, distribution channel, and geography. The global personal lubricants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading personal lubricants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Personal lubricants refers to gels or liquids that are used and applied by males or females during sexual intercourse to eliminate friction, reduce pain and enhance pleasure. These lubricants are prominently used to curb vaginal dryness and chaffing and are considered to be the most effective and easiest remedies.

Personal lubricants market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing demand of the products to overcome vaginal dryness, and easy availability of these lubricants on online stores. Furthermore, increasing trend for enhancing sexual experience in urban societies is likely to enhance market growth during the forecast period.

Market players:-

The report covers key developments in the personal lubricants Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from personal lubricants market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for personal lubricants in the global market.

Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the personal lubricants market:-

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

• Trigg Laboratories

• Sliquid, LLC

• Mayer Laboratories, Inc.

• LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

• BioFilm Inc.

• Church and Dwight Co., Inc.

• uberlube

• The Yes Yes Company Ltd.

• Durex

The report also includes the profiles of key personal lubricants market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Market Segments:-

The global personal lubricants market is segmented on the basis of lubricant type and distribution channel. Based on lubricant type, the market is segmented as water-based, silicone-based, and oil-based. The market on the basis of distribution channel is segmented into e-commerce, drug stores, and others.

Regional Outlook:-

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global personal lubricants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America. The personal lubricants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting personal lubricants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South and Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the personal lubricants market in these regions.

