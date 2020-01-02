NEWS »»»
Pet Food market report (2020-2023) gives historic data of the market including regional analysis, leading manufacturers, market share, size, drivers and challenges. And it helps to identify a growth segment for investment and develop strategies that will be beneficial for future development
Global "Pet Food Market" gives exceptional analysis of industry over the time period of 2020-2023. The analysis states all the factors affecting the growth of the Pet Food market, highlighting the industry peers, growth, latest trends, market size, current and future growth analysis with up to date information.
The Global Pet Food Market was estimated at a value of about USD 78.76 billion in 2019. The industry is forecasted to register a CAGR of over 5.03% over the forecast period.
Increasing trend of nuclear family
Rapid urbanization and development of economic and professional constructs are the main reasons for the growing trend of nuclear families. The increasing urban nature of the society, which results in separation from farm animals and nature, is stimulating the desire to bring pets home. The market for pet food closely shadows the market for pets. The social comfort, company, security, and the aesthetic sense offered by pets are the main reasons cited for owning a pet.
The growth of one-person households and decline of families have also led to seek pet companionship. People belonging to these social segments are a major boost for the market, as they tend to humanize pets to a great extent, thereby taking extra care of their diet and wellness.
The other aspect of nuclear families is the increase in the population of elderly people living alone. Reduced interaction with family and financial stability are factors, which promote pet adoption and their proper care, among the aging population.
Pet Allergies
Various pet food and related ingredients can be a major cause of skin diseases and allergies in pets. Humanizing pets and indiscriminate feeding of available food products is one of the major reasons that leads to improper animal health and diseases. For example cats are 100% carnivores and they lack the enzymes in their stomach to digest complex carbohydrates, like corn, wheat, soy, and other vegetable matter. Though dogs are a little tolerant to vegetation, excessive amounts of corn or wheat can cause allergies. Food allergies/intolerance among pets can be caused by a reaction to a particular ingredient, mostly by protein products, like beef, milk products, and fish.
Hence, safe and suitable pet products should be selected carefully. Other than corn and wheat, some of the other products that should not be a part of animal food are soy, BHA/BHT, ethoxyquin, propylin glycol, and some by-products. Adding these products only worsens the health of the animal and results in subsequent diseases. To worsen the scenario, there are no strong regulations in the United States on the usage of these ingredients in pet foods. These animals are exposed to harmful chemicals and ingredients, which may cause severe diseases in pets.
Controlling the negative impact of food in the form of diseases and allergies is essential for the growth of the pet food industry. The major challenge here is to find and avoid the food ingredients responsible for skin and/or gastrointestinal conditions, allergies, and diseases.
Key Developments in the Market:
