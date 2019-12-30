Livestock Vaccines Market by Top Key Players are Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., AgriLabs, Zoetis, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Virbac, Neogen Corporation, ImmuCell Corporation

The increasing prevalence of African swine fever (ASF) among cattle is a key factor driving the global livestock vaccines market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Livestock Vaccines Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Animal Type (Cattle, Horses, Pigs,Others), By Vaccine Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), By Disease Indication (Clostridial Diseases, Reproductive and Infertility Disease, others) By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies, Regional Distribution Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The increasing government initiatives for the prevention of zoonotic disease is expected to contribute positively to the global livestock vaccines market.

According to the report, the increasing clinical studies for the development of vaccines to cure different types of livestock disease by using new vaccine technologies such as marker vaccine, split product, isolated protein or peptide and nucleic acid approaches is expected to aid livestock vaccines market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Elanco U.S., Inc., a subsidiary company of Eli Lilly and Company acquired the U.S. canine, feline and rabies animal vaccines portfolio of Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc., one of the major players in animal health.

The report includes detailed information on the prevailing trends in the livestock vaccines market. The report aims to offer greater insights into the livestock vaccines market to help companies understand the current market scenario and act consequently to enhance their businesses.

Rising Demand for Multivalent Vaccines Will Favor Growth

The increasing demand for recombinant vaccine, DNA vaccines and multivalent vaccines is expected to aid the growth of the global livestock vaccines market. The outbreak disease around the world is expected to uplift the global livestock vaccines market shares during the forecast period. For instance, the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) disease affected roughly millions of pigs in China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and other south-east Asian countries in 2018, and Mycoplasma bovis infections among cattle in 2018, in New Zealand. Furthermore, the increasing government initiatives to prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases is expected to further augment the growth of the global livestock vaccines market.

In addition, the introduction of Fostera Gold PCV MH is expected to boost the global livestock vaccines revenue. For instance, Zoetis introduced Fostera Gold PCV MH, which is the US pork industry’s first vaccine to include two genotypes of porcine circovirus type 2 (PCV2) — 2a and 2b.

