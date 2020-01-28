Photo Vault comes with end-to-end encryption for maximum security and ease of use

JANUARY 26, 2020 New York, NY Photo Vault officially launches its free online storage space to back up photos and videos safely.



Nowadays, most people use their smartphones as the camera of choice, enabling them to take daily photos to capture their private moments anywhere they go. It is thus imperative for users to safely store their files.



While most cloud storage providers offer their users only a few gigabytes to store their photos for free, Photo Vault distinguished itself by offering free unlimited storage space to everyone. By keeping files online, people save valuable storage space on phones or computers. There is no need to rely on hard disks either, which have to be physically carried everywhere and are more susceptible to theft or damage.



“Photos are perhaps one of our most prized possessions. They capture our special moments and create a legacy that we can relive or share. We don’t believe in having to pay to store cherished memories, that’s why we created Photo Vault,” said Thiago , founder of Photo Vault.



Photo Vault is an easy-to-use online storage space. Users can easily back up photos and videos online, giving them more flexibility and security when storing and retrieving them from anywhere in the world. Thanks to its editing features, people can rotate and crop their files, as well as make basic changes to colour and contrast.



Another important feature is its end-to-end encryption that protects users’ private data from intrusive third-party intermediaries that can steal personal information. With Photo Vault, users can safely share encrypted files without any server’s participation not even Photo Vault’s.



“Each year millions of photos are uploaded onto the web as a backup. It is thus imperative to protect people’s privacy by offering them free online storage space to keep their photos away from prying eyes. We have successfully achieved this with Photo Vault,” adds Thiago.



For more information about Photo Vault, please email [email protected]



Photo Vault is an online photo storage and sharing space that uses the latest technology to offer users free unlimited encrypted storage space.

For more information, please visit photovault.online



Mr. Thiago Maques

Founder and CEO of Photo Vault

Email: [email protected]