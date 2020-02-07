Animal model market is expected to exceed USD 24 billion by 2025. Growing usage of animal models in the development of novel vaccines and increase in the adoption of mice models for cancer research are some of the factors that will majorly drive the animal model market growth over the projected timeframe.

Some major findings of the animal model market report include:

Increase in number of animal models for use in behavioral science and assessing food toxicity will act as high impact rendering factors in the animal model market growth

Rising demand for precision medicine, upsurge in the discovery and development of new medicines, and growing applications of animal testing for understanding of human diseases such as myasthenia gravis and narcolepsy will further propel the growth of animal model market in the future

Major industry players in the animal model market include Charles River, Envigo, genOway, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Harbour BioMed, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Janvier Labs, The Jackson Laboratory and TRANS GENIC Inc, Ltd.

Rising demand for precision medicine, growing number of discovery and development of new medicine and ongoing preclinical trials that require animal models are few factors that are boosting the market growth

Animal model is defined as the use of animals to study the development and advancement of diseases and test new treatments before they are given to humans. The growing usage of animals in biological, pathological & research studies coupled with functional resemblances of animals to human body are few factors propelling the market growth in the upcoming years. Increase in the number of animal testing procedures for ensuring drug safety and regular use of rat model in animal testing owing to its genetic similarities with humans are also few factors that are gaining a significant traction for the market growth.

Rise in the number of research and development activities along with preclinical trials in pharma and biotech industry is expected to boost the adoption of animal models across the globe. According to a recently published article, around 3,000 animals are used for preclinical study and around 170 million animals are used for testing procedures across the globe that in turn is boosting the demand for animal models.

On the basis of animal type, the animal model market is segmented as mice, rats, fish, birds, cattle, pigs, amphibians, rabbits, guinea pigs, dogs, cats, sheep, hamsters, monkeys, and others. The mice market held the maximum share of over 51.7% and was valued at around USD 7 billion in the year 2018. The upsurge of mice models in cancer research is burgeoning owing to low-cost factors and widespread availability. Furthermore, mice models are utilized to study various neurodegenerative and lifestyle disorders and assess the effectiveness and safety of drugs in the pharma research and development activity. Hence, all the above-mentioned factors will play a significant role in propelling the animal model market growth in the near future.

Based on technology, the animal model market is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell, nuclear transfer and others. The CRISPR technology market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% over the projection time period. The rapid growth of CRISPR technology is owing to certain advantages such as cost-effectiveness, ease of use, efficiency and lesser time required to modify target genes compared to other gene targeting technologies. Hence, the aforementioned advantages will lead to augmenting the demand and adoption of CRISPR technology, thereby fueling the business growth in the near future.

On the basis of application, the market is segment into research & development, production and quality control, academics and others. The research and development segment held the largest revenue share at around 72% and was valued at around USD 9.7 billion in the year 2018. The demand of animal models for research and development is due to several factors such as introduction of therapeutic modalities prior to initiation of human clinical trials and better assessment with regard to efficacy and potential risks of newly developed drugs. Hence, all the above-mentioned factors are responsible for propelling the animal model market growth for research and development.

On the basis of use, animal model is bifurcated into humans and veterinary. The use of animal model for humans held the highest market share of over 80% and was valued at around USD 10.8 billion in the year 2018. The growing animal testing procedures for understanding of diseases that can harm humans is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, rising number of animal models for understanding the biological behavior of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and neurological disorders are few factors that are expected to impel the segmental growth. Hence, all the aforementioned factors are responsible for propelling the animal model market growth.

On the basis of end-use, animal model is segmented into companies, organizations, academic & research institutes and contract research organizations. Companies held the highest market share of over 61% and was valued at around USD 8.1 billion in the year 2018. Rising research & development activities in the pharma and biotech industry that require animal testing for ensuring the safety and efficacy of drugs along with the development of novel vaccines are propelling the segmental growth.

Canada animal model market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of more than 12% over the projection period. According to the Ottawa-based Canadian Council on Animal Care, in 2016, around 4.3 million animals were used in the institution for several purposes such as research, teaching and testing in the country. Around 21% of increment of animals over the previous year and 50% rise in animals over last 5 years was witnessed. Hence, these statistics shows that demand for animal model study will serve as high impact rendering factor, augmenting the market growth in the near future.

Some of the prominent industry players include: Charles River, Envigo, genOway, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Harbour BioMed, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Janvier Labs, The Jackson Laboratory and TRANS GENIC Inc, Ltd. These prominent players are implementing several growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their geographic presence along with their product portfolio. For instance, In August 2018, Charles River Laboratories completed the acquisition of MPI Research. The acquisition benefitted the company in providing comprehensive drug testing services. It also led to expansion of treatment options, high-quality services, and complementary capabilities, thereby resulting in client base expansion.

