Global Elastic Stockings report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Elastic Stockings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

“Elastic Stockings Market” report includes detailed profiles of key players with regional analysis and focus on opportunities and challenges faced by Elastic Stockings industry. The market report clarifies market overview with definitions and classification, product types, applications and industry chain structure. The Elastic Stockings market report also delivers the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type as following: Growth Rate by Applications, Global Elastic Stockings Capacity, Production (K Units), Global Elastic Stockings Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast.

Elastic stockings are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Elastic stockings can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing elastic stockings even if they have not recently undergone scleratherapy treatment for varicose veins.

Elastic Stockings market is segmented based on product type, applications along with geographical fragmentation including the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This Elastic Stockings report deals with major aspects including region-wise manufacture capacity, price, demand, supply chain, profit and loss, row material parameters and specifications, consumption, export and import details, growth rate from 2014 to 2018, and Elastic Stockings market structure.

Elastic Stockings Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Medtronic(Covidien)

Sigvaris

Medi

BSN Medical

Juzo

3M

Bauerfeind AG

Thuasne Corporate

Pretty Legs Hosiery

Salzmann-Group

Paul Hartmann

Cizeta Medicali

Belsana Medical

Gloria Med

Zhende Medical Group

Maizi

TOKO

Okamoto Corporation

Zhejiang Sameri

MD

Scope of Elastic Stockings Market Report:

Covered Yarn, spandex and nylon are the main raw materials for the production of elastic stockings. Most of companies purchase materials from the market. With the development of elastic stockings, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the elastic stockings industry in some extent.Elastic stockings can be classified into two types: gradient socks and anti-embolism socks. Gradient socks are more often prescribed to the ambulatory patient, or those who are walking, accounting for about 74.66% of the total sale amount in 2016.The worldwide market for Elastic Stockings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 1820 million US$ in 2024, from 1280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the Elastic Stockings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Elastic Stockings Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

Gradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks

Market by Application:

Ambulatory Patients

Post-operative Patients

Pregnant Women

Others

Detailed TOC of Global Elastic Stockings Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Elastic Stockings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Manufacturer 1

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Elastic Stockings Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Elastic Stockings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Manufacturer 2

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Elastic Stockings Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Elastic Stockings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……

3 Global Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Elastic Stockings Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Elastic Stockings Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Elastic Stockings Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

……..

12 Elastic Stockings Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Elastic Stockings Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 Elastic Stockings Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Elastic Stockings Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

…….

