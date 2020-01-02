Feed Antibiotics Market gives exceptional and worldwide analysis of industry over the time period of 2020-2023. The analysis states all the factors affecting the growth of the Feed Antibiotics market, highlighting the industry peers, latest trends, current and future growth analysis with up to date information.

Global "Feed Antibiotics Market" (2020), Industry Research Report is an in-depth study on the current state of the Global Feed Antibiotics industry. This report studies Global Feed Antibiotics in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions and forecast to 2023.

Get a sample copy of the report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12343316

TopManufacturersListed inthe Feed Antibiotics Market Report are:

Bayer HealthCare AG

Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Elanco

LG Life Sciences Limited

Zomedica

Sanofi-Aventis SA

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals

The Global feed antibiotics market was estimated at a value of about USD 3161.14 million in 2019. The industry is forecasted to register a CAGR of over 3.91% over the forecast period.

Increased industrial livestock production

The livestock sector has seen significant changes in the past decades since the demand for food derived from animals has been increasing globally at a faster pace. The surge in this demand has been fulfilled by commercial livestock production and their associated food chains. According to the World Bank, industrialized meat production is growing six times faster than traditional meat production methods. With an increase in mass production of meat, change is observed towards landless meat production facilities. Additionally, the meat production industry is moving towards consolidation, especially in developed parts of the world such as the United States and Europe, to increase meat production with reduced land usage. For example, in the United States, the growth of Concentrated Animal Feed Operations (CAFO) has occurred rapidly in the past decade, and similar models are getting popular in other parts of the world with the help of government and other financial institutions.

Feedlot raised animals are kept indoors for the majority of the year and are given compound feed to enhance their growth and supply them with essential nutrients thereby driving the market for feed additives and additives. Large-scale meat production can lead to high water consumption with soil and water contamination; an estimated 60% to 90% of nitrogen and phosphorous consumed by animals acts as a pollutant in the form of animal waste. To combat this, feed additives play an important role in reducing phosphate and ammonia content in animal waste. The use of feed additives increases water retention in livestock, thus enhancing meat quality and mass.

Government regulations

Regulatory issues are the biggest constraints in the compound feed industry. Animal feed production comes under feedstuff regulations in most countries. The regulatory framework is increasingly getting stringent, such as in 2006 in EU and in 2009 in United States, which banned the use of certain antibiotics as growth promoters in animals. Europe had imposed a ban on the use of animal proteins in aqua feed.

Many countries including China, Thailand and Vietnam that export fish to Europe and United States do not have such regulations against antibiotics or animal proteins usage in animals or feeds. Such disparities in regulations have adverse effects on the global fish and aqua feed trade, especially between developed and developing economies. Producers of feed and feed additives are required to follow strict regulations related to regional and national health and safety for their products approval in the developed nations. This ultimately affects the cost of the final products. Such regulatory initiatives are posing challenges for existing feed products and increasing the cost of new feeds development.

Key Developments in the Market:

January 2018: Federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister announced that from Dec. 1, 2018, the over-the-counter antibiotics will require a prescription from a veterinarian.

January 2018: Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists found the naturally produced L-glutamine to act as an alternative to the antibiotics that can be used to feed pigs.

Enquire beforePurchasingthis report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12343316

Reasons to Purchase the Feed Antibiotics Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Buy this report (Price4250USD for single user license) at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12343316

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Analysis Methodology

2.3. Study Assumptions

2.4. Econometric Forecast Model

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview And Technology Trends

4.1. Current Market Scenario

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power Of The Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power Of The Consumers

4.3.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat Of Substitute Products And Services

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Industrialization of livestock industry

5.1.2 Expansion of animal meat market

5.1.3 Changing demographics in Asia-Pacific and South America

5.1.4 Livestock disease outbreak fuelling additives market

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Competition for raw materials with other industries

5.2.2 Price volatility of Agri-commodities

5.2.3 Regulatory Framework and Subsequent Ban in some markets

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Demand in Asia-Pacific Markets

5.2.2 Rise in the cost of natural feeds

6. Market Segmentation

6.1 Antibiotics Market, by Types

6.1.1 Tetracyclines

6.1.2 Penicillins

6.1.3 Sulfonamides

6.1.4 Macrolides

6.1.5 Aminoglycosides

6.1.6 Cephalosporins

6.1.7 Others

6.2 Antibiotics Market, by Animal Type

6.2.1 Ruminant

6.2.2 Poultry

6.2.3 Swine

6.2.4 Aqua Culture

6.2.5 Pets

6.2.6 Horses

6.3 Antibiotics Market, by Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 US

6.3.1.2 Mexico

6.3.1.3 Canada

6.3.1.4 Others

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.2.1 Spain

6.3.2.2 UK

6.3.2.3 Germany

6.3.2.4 France

6.3.2.5 Russia

6.3.2.6 Italy

6.3.2.7 Others

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.3.1 China

6.3.3.2 India

6.3.3.3 Japan

6.3.3.4 Thailand

6.3.3.5 Australia

6.3.3.6 Others

6.3.4 South America

6.3.4.1 Brazil

6.3.4.2 Argentina

6.3.4.3 Others

6.3.5 Middle East

6.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5.2 Dubai

6.3.5.3 Others

6.3.6 Africa

6.3.6.1 South Africa

6.3.6.2 Egypt

6.3.6.3 Others

7. Competitive Landscape Overview

7.1 Market Share Analysis

7.2 Strategies by leading players

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Bayer HealthCare AG

8.2 Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

8.3 Zomedica

8.4 Elanco

8.5 Sanofi-Aventis SA

8.6 LG Life Sciences Limited

8.7 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals

9. Disclaimer

About us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807/UK +44 203 239 8187

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Feed Antibiotics Market Size, Share 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Key Companies, Revenue, Trends, Organizations Growth, Opportunities, And Regional Outlook for 2023