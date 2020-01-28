The Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The"Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications"Market 2020 report offers a large number of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future lookout for the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market growth around the globe. The Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market research study includes significant data and also forecasts up to 2026 of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives and consultants, sales, product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

2020 Analysis of the Market:

V2X technology is based on 5.9GHz Dedicated Short Range Communication, a derivative of WiFi specifically defined for fast moving objects. It allows vehicles to communicate their state, such as their position and speed, to surrounding vehicles and infrastructures even in non-line-of-sight condition, such as behind a building or a curve.

The continuing push to improve safety while reducing the emissions and energy consumption resulting from transportation is driving the development of a number of crucial technologies, including electrification and automated driving systems. One of the key enabling systems for the success of both is the provision of real-time data to vehicles, drivers, and pedestrians through vehicle-to-external communications (V2X) using dedicated short-range communications (DSRC).

Global demand for new vehicles is projected to continue growing over the next decade, particularly in developing markets where dense urbanization is already causing problems with traffic congestion, accident rates, and air quality. Even before there is significant deployment of automated vehicles, V2X connectivity has the potential alleviate some of these issues. DSRC-based V2X systems are anticipated to be deployed by OEMs beginning in 2016 and see rapid expansion over the next decade. In addition to the embedded OEM systems on new vehicles, aftermarket retrofit systems and new smartphones with DSRC capability are expected to be adopted. According to QY Research, global revenue from sales of OEM and aftermarket V2X Communications is projected to reach more than $1.4 billion by 2021.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market

In 2019, the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market size was US$ 1315.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7013.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 26.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Scope and Market Size

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market is segmented into Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication), etc.

Segment by Application, the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market is segmented into Road safety service, Automatic parking system, Emergency vehicles, Auto car service, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share Analysis

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications business, the date to enter into the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market, Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Arada Systems, Autotalks Ltd., Cohda Wireless, Delphi Automotive, Denso, eTrans Systems, Kapsch TrafficCom, Qualcomm, Savari Inc, etc.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Major Key Players of 2020 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Report:

This report studies the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Road safety service

Automatic parking system

Emergency vehicles

Auto car service

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

