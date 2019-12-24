The global probiotics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The growing demand for functional food along with the nutrition health benefit offered by probiotics is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

The probiotics market is prominently growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The use of probiotics is expected to expand significantly in near future owing to their increasing application in relieving digestive issues and making the immune system stronger. In addition, the probiotics contribute to the maintenance of balanced gut microbiota. Further, increasing awareness among consumers for probiotics has been observed during the forecast period owing to huge advertising campaigns from Danone’s Activia and other yogurt brands. This has significantly contributed to the growth of the probiotics industry.

Rules and Regulations Concerning Public Safety

Though yogurt leads the probiotics market, other products with microorganisms such as juices, baked goods, confectionery items, as well as wine and beer, are increasingly gaining popularity. Further, various other products including kefir, a fermented drink made from milk; soy products such as miso, and soy sauce; sauerkraut and kimchi, made from fermented cabbage; and kombucha, a fermented green or black tea are considered as good sources of probiotics.

There is an increasing demand for probiotics as an ingredient in the market, of which food and beverage manufacturers are focusing on. The microorganisms are increasingly being used in food and beverages that include packaged foods such as butter substitutes, cold brew coffee, granola, and pressed water. Further, some of the food companies have adopted the trend of mergers and acquisitions for getting into the probiotics market; for instance, PepsiCo entered into the probiotics industry by acquiring KeVita, manufacturer of fermented probiotic and kombucha beverages, in 2016.

Current Trends Observed in the Probiotics Market

• Human probiotics held a lion’s share in the market.

• Asia-Pacific contributed a major share in the market.

• Probiotics have their major applications in the food and beverage industry.

• Mergers and acquisitions are one of the strategies adopted by the market players to enter the market.

Global Probiotics Market- Segmentation

By Ingredient Type

• Bacteria

• Yeast

By Application

• Human Probiotics

o Probiotics Food and Beverage

o Probiotics Dietary Supplements

• Animal Feed Probiotics

Global Probiotics Market Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

