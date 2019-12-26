Top Players in European Fuel Card Market include Fuel Card Services Ltd., W.A.G. payment solutions, Shell, Esso, DKV, BP, TOTAL, Aral, AS 24 (Total Group), OMV, Eurowag, UNION TANK Eckstein GmbH & Co. KG, and DKV Euro Service (DKV MOBILITY SERVICES Group)

Increasing shift towards an online platform to fuel demand in the global European Fuel Card market. The market has been witnessing the development of new technology.Fortune Business Insightshas announced publishing of a report, titled “European Fuel Card Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Branded Fuel Cards, Universal Fuel Cards, Merchant Fuel Cards), By Application (Oil, Gasoline, Fleet Maintenance, Toll Payments), By Vehicle Type (Light Weight, Heavy Weight), And Geography Forecast Till 2026”.

“Key players are expected to emphasize integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global European Fuel Card market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Top Players List:

Shell

TOTAL

BP

OMV

A.G. payment solutions

DKV Euro Service

AS 24

Fuel Card Services Ltd

UTA UNION TANK Eckstein GmbH

Eurowag

Aral Sea Operating Company LLC

Esso

Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

Major Segments Mentioned:

By Type

By Application

By Vehicle Type

By Geography

On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global European Fuel Card market.

Regional Analysis:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global European Fuel Card market.

Major Table of Content for European Fuel Card Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global European Fuel Card Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America European Fuel Card Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe European Fuel Card Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific European Fuel Card Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Middle East and Africa European Fuel Card Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America European Fuel Card Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

