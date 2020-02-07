Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The Middle East & Africa Smart Meters market was valued at 0.68 million units in 2019 and is expected to reach 3.75 million units by 2025, at a CAGR of 42% over the forecast period 2020- 2025. With rapid economic and population growth resulting in higher energy demand, the need for energy management is substantial in the Middle East & African region.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745057/middle-east-africa-smart-meters-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=21

A smart meter is an electronic device that records the consumption of electric energy and communicates the information to the electricity supplier for monitoring and billing. Smart meters typically record energy hourly or more frequently, and report at least daily.

Market By Top Companies:

LANDIS+GYR Group AG, WASION Group Holdings, Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell International Inc.), Iskraemeco, d.d., Electromed (Termikel Group), Kamstrup AS, Holley Technology, ADD Group, Itron Inc., Hexing Electric Co. Ltd, Sensus (Xylem Inc.), Diehl Metering FZE, AEM SA

Industry Research Coverage

Commercial Sector to Hold Significant Share

The commercial infrastructure in smart metering includes hospitals, offices, schools, retailers, and restaurants, among others. The real benefit for the commercial users is that they can keep a closer eye on the volume used, therefore, lowering or streamlining the amount spent on a daily basis. Additionally, features, like real-time monitoring with analysis can offer the small business in the region with the ability to address any wastage.

The water shortage in schools in South Africa has led to the high adoption of smart water meters. In December 2017, in South Africa, schools faced a massive water shortage, which, in turn, compelled organizations to integrate smart water meters, to monitor and reduce the unnecessary consumption of water.

The growing infrastructure development in the region is further expected to drive the market for smart meters and attract market vendors to target a wide range of commercial customers. For instance, Steamaco rolled out 20,000 meters in West Africa, from containerized solar mini-grids in Mali to dense shopping markets in northern Nigeria.

Get Exclusive Discount at-

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745057/middle-east-africa-smart-meters-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?source=MW&Mode=21

Competitive Landscape

In October 2017, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) selected Honeywell for the provision of additional 150,000 smart meters. In the previous deal, the solutions provider supplied the utility with 250,000 advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) units.

In February 2018, Electricity and Water Distribution (EWA) and Iskraemeco announced the development of a smart grid in Bahrain. Iskraemeco as part of the modernizing project that aims to reform the Bahraini energy sector. After a period of intensive collaboration, Iskraemeco has become one of the leading metering solution providers in Bahrain.

Major points covered in this research are:-

-Smart Meters Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

-Middle East & Africa Market Size (Value) of Smart Meters (2020-2025)

-Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

-Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Market Analysis by Application

-Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

-Smart Meters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Market Forecast (2020-2025)

-Competitive Landscape

-Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Smart Meters report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Smart Meters product development and gives an outline of the potential Middle East & Africa market.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]