Lens blocker systems are instruments used by optometrists and ophthalmologists across the world to manufacture eye glass lenses or prescription lenses. The increasing prevalence of vision problems such as myopia and presbyopia among large population across the world drives demand for these systems.

Lens blocker systems are instruments used by optometrists and ophthalmologists across the world to manufacture eye glass lenses or prescription lenses. The lens blocker systems perform the major function of detecting the optical center of the eye glass lenses, and other important functions such as shape, power, and other features of the lenses. These are then mounted in the wearable frames. A prescription lens is made of glass or plastic. It is inserted into frames to correct vision problems faced by people. The manufacturing process of these prescription lenses includes three major steps: blocking, polishing, and beveling. In the blocking stage, the blank glass or plastic lenses are mounted on the blocker systems, which locates and marks the optical center of the blank lens, in order to create a perfectly shaped lens suitable for the wearer. Blocking of the lenses is the most important process in order to manufacture a perfectly shaped optical lens, with desired power and other features.

The global lens blocker systems market has been segmented based on type of instrument, and modality. In terms of type of instrument, the market has been segmented into manual lens blockers and automatic lens blockers. The automatic lens blockers segment accounted for the largest share of the global lens blocker systems market in 2015, owing to factors such as increasing technological advances in the automatic lens blockers and new market players entering the segment. Based on modality, the market has been segmented into standalone lens blockers and portable lens blockers.

Increasing prevalence of vision problems such as myopia and presbyopia among large population across the world, wide range of eyewear available in the market, rising population base of patients with uncorrected vision especially in the emerging countries, growing awareness among consumers worldwide regarding the importance of eye checkup, and increasing demand for better prescription lens products are factors driving the global lens blocker systems market.Expansion of the wearer base, rising number of eye disorders especially in the western countries, myopia boom in Asia Pacific, increasing disposable income of consumers, and rising number of players participating in the market and expansion of their product portfolio, and introduction of new and advanced products and technologies in the market are expected to drive the global lens blocker systems market during the forecast period. However, increasing preference for refractive surgeries, such as LASIK and other procedures, is expected to restrain the global lens blocker systems market.

In terms of region, the global lens blocker systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global lens blocker systems market in 2015 due to factors such as increasing demand for prescription lenses, rising pool of patients with vision problems, and adequate reimbursement. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. According to World Health Organization statistics, Asia Pacific had an estimated 1 million blind children in 2012, out of which around 400,000 were from China.

According to BBC News, there is an extraordinary rise in myopia among adults in the major countries in Asia. As compared to the U.K., where the average level of myopia is around 20% to 30% of the population, the prevalence in Asia Pacific has increased to 80% to 90% of the adult population suffering from the problem. These factors are expected to increase demand for prescription lenses in the region, and drive the lens blocker systems in Asia Pacific.

Major players in the global lens blocker systems market include NIDEK, Co., Ltd., Essilor International S.A., WECO Electrical Connectors, Inc., Huvitz Co. Ltd., Briot USA, Inc., Dia Optical, Co., and US Ophthalmic.

