Castor oil is is a pale yellow vegetable oil that is extracted from castor seeds. Castor oil is mainly used in preservative, medicine, lubrication etc.Currently, India is the largest producer of castor seeds and accounts for over 80% of the global production, followed by China and Brazil.Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of castor oil and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next few years due to strong growth in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of castor oil in the Asia Pacific region.

The castor oil market in Europe is growing on the back of rising demand of bio based cosmetic production, whereas the demand for castor oil in North America is driven by the strong consumption of biodiesel.

According to this study, over the next five years the Castor Oil market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1500 million by 2024, from US$ 1180 million in 2019.

Castor Oilmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

NK Proteins

Jayant Agro Organics

Ambuja

Adani Group

RPK Agrotech

Gokul Overseas

Kanak

Adya Oil

Taj Agro Products

Girnar Industries

Bom Brazil

Kisan

Thai Castor Oil

ITOH Oil Chemicals

Tongliao TongHua

Tongliao Weiyu

Tianxing

Kanghui

Huanghe Youzhi

Xingtai Lantian

Hewei

Castor OilProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Castor Oil consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Castor Oil market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Castor Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Focuses on the key global Castor Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Castor Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Castor Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Castor Oil marketis primarily split into:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical/cosmetic Grade

Industry Grade

By the end users/application, Castor Oil marketreport coversthe following segments:

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Industry

Industrial

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

