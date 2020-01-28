A PDF is one of the most common file formats in use online in the world today thanks to their high security features, low file sizes and set visual formatting. Editing and manipulating them however has always been a challenge, which is why the newly launched PDFSTACK website is the first free, encrypted, open source tool designed to split and merge PDF files online; without needing to use a third-party server.

Every day, millions of businesses and individuals around the world use PDF files for online digital presentations, storage and sending to other people. Most commonly, PDFs are used for files such as eBooks, digital manuals and documents thanks to the 'read only' format, low file size and the level of security that it offers users. PDFs also provide a way to easily share materials without them losing their formatting or readability.

Another benefit of using PDFs is that there are numerous reading applications, such as Sumatra, which are available to download for free. However whilst reading PDFs has always been very easy, editing and manipulating the files has always been a challenging task; particularly if users are limited to using free software.

Whilst there are numerous basic free tools out there to help with this, they are all online based and require the PDF documents to be uploaded to a third-party server. This is a significant security risk, particularly for delicate or sensitive documents as you are at risk of those servers being hacked. PDFSTACK, which was launched in January 2020, is a completely free program designed to allow users to merge, split, rotate, delete and edit PDF files as required; without needing to worry about having their documents exposed.

The simple and easy to use platform was specifically designed for users of all experience levels and can be run either directly from the website or locally on your computer. Unlike other providers, PDFSTACK is fully encrypted and does not use any other server side processing; meaning that no one but the user will have access to the files.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Vinicius, Developer at PDFSTACK said, "We are really excited to finally get PDFSTACK launched to the general public. Every day, millions of people around the world use, read and send PDFs but many are simply using free software to read the documents and are then unable to edit them in any aspect. Whilst the existing free versions that are online do offer users some form of manipulation, these are very basic tools and pose a serious security risk to any documents that are uploaded. That's why we developed PDFSTACK, meaning users are now able to edit their PDF files for free using a completely encrypted site; meaning their security can never be compromised."

