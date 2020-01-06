The report gives pin-point analysis on the competitive nature of the global Fluorochemical market and various marketing strategies followed by the leading market players. So this study is an essential reference for who looks for detailed information on Fluorochemical market.

Executive Summary

The Global Fluorochemical Market was valued at USD 24,603.52 Million with Global production volume of 4,210 thousand tonnes during the year 2018. The reasons for the growth of Fluorochemical market is the thermal efficiency and chemical resistance property of Fluorochemical which have led to increase in the market size of Fluorochemicals. The increase in population coupled with the changes in the climate leads to enhancement in the demand for air conditioners and refrigerators. This will drive the global Fluorochemical market as fluorochemicals are used in cooling mechanism of refrigerators and air conditioners. The expansion of infrastructure has increased commercial and residential construction resulting in the increased demand for HVAC systems in warehouses, stores, malls, households, and others.

Global Fluorochemical Market is primarily driven by increasing demand for refrigerants, expansion of infrastructure, role of agriculture sector and role of pharmaceutical sector.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific region holds the largest market of Fluorochemical and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Global Fluorochemical Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)By Product Type (Fluor Carbon, Inorganic and Specialities)By Application (Refrigerant, Aluminium Fluoride, Fluor polymer, Steel Pickling, Catalysts, Fluorine gas)By End User Industry (Electronics, Textile, Automobile, Health, Chemical)

Regional Fluorochemical Market - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)By Product Type (Fluor Carbon, Inorganic and Specialities)By Application (Refrigerant, Aluminium Fluoride, Fluor polymer, Steel Pickling, Catalysts, Fluorine gas)By End User Industry (Electronics, Textile, Automobile, Health, Chemical)

Country Analysis United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)By Product Type (Fluor Carbon, Inorganic and Specialities)By Application (Refrigerant, Aluminium Fluoride, Fluor polymer, Steel Pickling, Catalysts, Fluorine gas)By End User Industry (Electronics, Textile, Automobile, Health, Chemical)

Other Report HighlightsCompetitive LandscapeLeading CompaniesMarket Dynamics Drivers and Restraints.Market TrendsSWOT Analysis.Company Analysis Daikin, Mitsui Chemicals, Pelchem, Arkema, Mitsui Chemicals, SRF, Naveen Fluorine

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Ongoing Collaborations including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions to expand the business.

3.2 Contribution in Research and Development activities to expand the application of Fluorochemical methods.

3.3 Asia Pacific Region to rise at high rate

4. Global Fluorochemical Industry Outlook

5. Global Fluorochemical Product Outlook

6. Global Fluroochemical : Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Fluorochemical Market Trends

6.1.1 Research and Development

6.1.2 Digitalization

6.2 Global Fluorochemical Market Drivers

6.2.1 Increasing demand for refrigerants

6.2.2 Infrastructure Expansion

6.2.3 Contribution to Agriculture Sector

6.2.4 Pharmaceutical Sector

6.2.5 Other Factors

6.3 Global Fluorochemical Market Restraints

6.3.1 Health Factor

6.3.2 Unavailibility of Raw Material

6.3.3 Government Regulations

6.4 Global Fluro Chemical Market: Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.4.2 SWOT Analysis......

