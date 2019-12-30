Top Players in Blockchain Technology Market are Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Deloitte, The Linux Foundation, Altoros, Consensus, VironIT , Bits, Inc (Tendermint, Inc.), Schvey, Inc. (Axoni), Fintech & Blockchain Software House

The GlobalBlockchain Technology Marketis forecast to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market is expected to witness high demand from diverse industries, especially the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry, finds Fortune Business Insights in their latest report. As per the report, the global Blockchain technology market will reach US$ 21,070.2 Mn by the end of 2025 as against US$ 1,640.7 Mn in 2017, rising at a remarkable CAGR of 38.4%.

Browse Complete Report Details:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/blockchain-technology-market-100072

In terms of industry vertical, the banking, financial services, and insurance segment held the leading share of 41% in the global blockchain technology market in 2017. The segment will gain further impetus following the introduction of bitcoin. “Rampantly increasing cyber-attacks and frauds in the BFSI industry accounts for millions of dollars. This has become a global concern. To make the technology used in the industry safer and more secure, Deloitte and Microsoft Azure and other tech giants are offering blockchain services,” said a lead analyst.

Top Key Players:

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

Deloitte

The Linux Foundation

Altoros

Consensus

VironIT

Bits, Inc (Tendermint, Inc.)

Schvey, Inc. (Axoni)

Fintech and Blockchain Software House.

In 2017, IBM was the leading organization in the global Blockchain technology market. Other companies operating in the global market are Oracle Corporation, Deloitte, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, The Linux Foundation, Chain Inc., Consensus Systems, Bits, Inc (Tendermint, Inc.), Schvey, Inc. (Axoni), VironIT, Altoros, and Fintech and Blockchain Software House.

Get PDF Brochure:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/blockchain-technology-market-100072

In terms of deployment, the proof of concept segment is gaining traction and is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2025. Growth witnessed in this segment is backed by the high need for transparent transactions across industries such as healthcare, retail and BFSI.

Increasing Demand for Secure Blockchain Technology to Guarantee Growth at Promising Rate

“Government initiated awareness programs regarding benefits of blockchain technology among undeveloped nations is anticipated to fuel the demand in the global blockchain technology market, said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Increasing adoption of e-financial services and rapid adoption of the blockchain technology in developed nations are expected to drive the global blockchain technology market during the forecast period.

Increasing number of new blockchain products and their approval grants is also anticipated to act as a driving factor for the global Blockchain technology market.

Speak to Analyst:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/blockchain-technology-market-100072

Partnerships Among Key Market Players and Blockchain Developers Driving the Market in North America

North America emerged dominant in the global blockchain technology market in 2017. The North America market was worth US$ 820 Mn in 2017. The region will continue leading the market at a global level through the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the market is also attributable to recent collaborations between market players in the U.S. and blockchain service provides. Europe is also anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period owing to high presence of blockchain technology developers.

Related Reports:

Global Accounting Software Market Exhibits 8.02% CAGR, Leading Companies Are Looking to Acquire Small Businesses to Gain Competitive Edge

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Rise at a Staggering 33.1% CAGR; Rise in the Availability of AI-Enhanced Products and Services to Boost Growth

Big Data Technology Market Worth USD 104.3 Billion at 14.0% CAGR Forecast by 2026

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Blockchain Technology Market Size, Future Growth, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2019-2026