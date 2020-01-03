The Pen Needles Market Report research experts add a detailed information about Market dynamics, Market size & share. This Pen Needles market report presents comprehensive data which increase the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Pen Needles MarketReport 2020 provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

This report studies the global Pen Needles Market analyses and researches the Pen Needles development status and forecast in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Insulin Pen needles are used in conjunction with injection pens to deliver injectable medications into the body. An insulin pen needle consists of a hollow needle which is embedded in a plastic hub and attaches to injection pens. Pen needles come in a variety of needle lengths and diameters and are used by both health professionals and patients for injection of a variety of medications. They are commonly used by people with diabetes who often require multiple daily insulin injections.



After several months of survey and research, research group obtains the following conclusions:, , 1. In the last several years, Global market of Insulin Pen Needles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.87%. In 2016, Global Revenue of Insulin Pen Needles is nearly 1456 M USD; the actual production is about 12333 M Unit.



, 2. The global average price of Insulin Pen Needles is in the decreasing trend, from 121.7 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 118.0 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.



, 3. The classification of Insulin Pen Needles includes Standard Insulin Pen Needles and Safety Insulin Pen Needles, and the proportion of Standard Insulin Pen Needles in 2016 is about 95%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.



, Insulin Pen Needles is widely used for Home and Medical Institutions. The most proportion of Insulin Pen Needles is for home use, and the proportion in 2016 is about 92%.



, 4. North America is the largest supplier of Insulin Pen Needles, with a production market share nearly 43.5% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Insulin Pen Needles Media, enjoying production market share nearly 38.7% in 2016.



, 5. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%.



, 6. Market competition is not intense. BD, Novo Nordisk, Artsana, B. Braun, Terumo, Ypsomed, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.



,TheGlobal Pen Needles market is valued at 1530 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Pen Needles market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Pen Needles market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major Pen Needles marketcompetition by top manufacturers:

BD

Novo Nordisk

Artsana

B. Braun

Terumo

Ypsomed

Owen Mumford

HTL-Strefa

Beipu

Kangdelai

Ulticare

Allison Medical

Dongbao

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Pen Needles market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Pen Needles market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Standard Insulin Pen Needles

Safety Insulin Pen Needles

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Home Use

Medical Institutions

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Pen Needles market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Pen Needles market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Pen Needles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Pen Needles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Pen Needles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

