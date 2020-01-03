Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide industry. Research report categorizes the global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromideis obtained from a species of the plant genus Duboisia. It is mainly classified as an antispasmodic, which means that it is a drug used to suppress of muscle spasms, or involuntary contractions.It is used to treat pain and discomfort caused by abdominal cramps, menstrual cramps or other spasmodic activity in the digestive system.

It is also effective at preventing bladder spasms.Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromideis obtained from a species of the plant genus Duboisia. It is mainly classified as an antispasmodic, which means that it is a drug used to suppress of muscle spasms, or involuntary contractions. The production of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromideis increased from 6.3 MT in 2012 to 6.9 MT in 2016, at a CARG 2.54%. The manufacturers are Boehringer-Ingelheim, Linnea, Alchem International and Alkaloids.Boehringer-Ingelheim is the world leader with 77.62% of market share in 2016. Boehringer-Ingelheim produces both Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromideis API and Buscopan. They mainly sale Buscopan in market and the revenue of Buscopan is 236 EUR million and the revenue of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromideis API is 30.2 million USD in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 57 million by 2024, from US$ 40 million in 2019.

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromidemarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Boehringer-Ingelheim

Linnea

Alchem International

Alkaloids

...

Hyoscine-N-Butyl BromideProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide marketis primarily split into:

By the end users/application, Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide marketreport coversthe following segments:

Oral

Injection

