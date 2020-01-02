Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Disease Type (Chlamydia, Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Herpes Simplex Virus, Human Papilloma Virus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Others), By Product (Laboratory Testing Devices and Point-Of-Care Testing Devices), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Homecare) and Forecast 2019-2025.

The global STD (Sexually Transmitted Disease) diagnosis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The increasing support by various government and non-government organizations is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics market. For instance, April is celebrated as STD awareness month in the US to raise awareness among people about STDs. Increasing prevalence of STDs are encouraging government and public organizations to make people aware about the condition and therefore, some initiatives have been reported to fight against such diseases. For instance, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) is an independent federal government agency that implements the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) programs across the globe.

The agency manages programs and provides expertise in technical areas such as research, treatment, nutrition, supply chain management and so forth to achieve the goal of creating AIDS-free generation. The US PEPFAR is another initiative that saves the lives of more than 36 million individuals living with HIV/AIDS. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for advanced STD testing platforms for accurate detection of the condition and thereby contributing to the growth of the global STD diagnostics market.

SOME OTHER CRUCIAL INITIATIVES REPORTED FOR STD TESTING INCLUDE-

Gonococcal Isolate Surveillance Project (GISP)

GISP was established in 1986 for monitoring of AR trends in N. gonorrhea bacteria in the US. It is a collaborative project among GISP regional laboratories, selected STD clinics and their state or local public health authorities, and CDC. The data collected in GISP is used by the public health officials and healthcare providers for ensuring the successful treatment of gonorrhea with the right antibiotic. N. gonorrhea specimens are collected from the first 25 men attending clinics from the selected US cities and those who have been diagnosed with urethral gonorrhea. The test results are transmitted to CDC for analysis. This project is supporting the demand for diagnostic tests and treatment for gonorrhea, which in turn, is likely to propel the market growth.

STD Sentinel Surveillance

The STD Surveillance Network (SSuN) was established in 2005 by the CDC. It is an enhanced surveillance project to improve the capacity of national, state, and local STD programs for detecting, monitoring, and responding rapidly to trends in STDs, which in turn, is contributing to the growth of the global STD industry. SSuN has two main components, sentinel STD clinic surveillance and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG) population surveillance. The STD clinic surveillance includes the collection of enhanced information on patients presenting to sentinel STD clinics, while the Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG) population surveillance includes interviewing a random sample of patients diagnosed with gonorrhea.

The Global Fund

The Global Fund is an internal financing and partnership organization which aims to accelerate the end of AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis. The organization was founded in 2002 and invests over $4 billion annually to encourage programs run by experts across over 100 countries. It works in collaboration with civil society, the private sector, technical agencies and civil society, and people suffering from the diseases to pool resources and invest in programs and establish sustainable and resilient systems for health. In June 2019, the Global Fund and UNAIDS have signed a strategic framework for partnership and cooperation to strengthen and leverage support to countries’ efforts to end AIDS.

It focuses on the current, wide-ranging scope of collaboration between the two organizations and signifies the particular areas for increased cooperation to support focus resources and efforts where they are required most. In the new framework, UNAIDS and the Global Fund will work for a highly robust response to HIV and support the activities of each other and processes and continue to offer strategic information, capacity building and technical support to countries. Both organizations will work closely to step up fighting against HIV and save millions of lives. These initiatives to create awareness among consumers for STDs and providing testing services to the access to testing services to the people are encouraging the growth of the global STD diagnostics market.

STD Testing Market Segmentation

By Disease Type

Chlamydia Testing

Syphilis Testing

Gonorrhea Testing

Herpes Simplex Virus Testing

Human Papilloma Virus Testing

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing

Others

By Product

Laboratory Testing Devices

Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare

STD Testing Market Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

