Auto-Injectors Market 2020 :- The report titled "Auto-Injectors Market provides " has covered and analysed the potential of Auto-Injectors Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Auto-Injectors market.

"Auto-Injectors Market" Report 2020 highlights well known performers from the global And Auto-Injectors Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Auto-Injectors investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Short Details of Auto-Injectors Market Report - Auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug.Most auto-injectors are spring-loaded syringes. By design, auto-injectors are easy to use and are intended for self-administration by patients, or administration by untrained personnel. The site of injection depends on the drug loaded, but it typically is administered into the thigh or the buttocks.

Global Auto-Injectors market competition by top manufacturers

Mylan

BD

Johnson and Johnson

AmgenInc.

Eli Lilly

Biogen Idec

Bayer

Meridian (Pfizer)

Ypsomed Holding

Kaleo

Inc.

Owen Mumford

Antares Pharma

Inc.

Medeca Pharma AB

The Scope of the Report:



Auto-Injectors are expected to present vast opportunities to investors due to high demand in biologics development. Overall revenues from the pre-filled syringes segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising need for targeted and sustained drug delivery.

The global average price of Auto-Injectors is in the increasing trend from 2013-2016, Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price.

The classification of Auto-Injectors includes reusable Auto-Injectors and disposable Auto-Injectors, and the proportion of disposable Auto-Injectors in 2017 is about 62.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Auto-injectors are pen like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of drug to patients and are intended for self-administration. Auto-injectors are gradually becoming the gold-standard in the treatment of various indications like anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and others. The most proportion of Auto-Injectors is used for Anaphylaxis, and the proportion in 2017 is 56.9%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 59.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. China is also an important sales region.

Market competition is not intense. Mylan, BD, Johnson and Johnson, Amgen Inc., etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Auto-Injectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 2590 million US$ in 2024, from 1660 million US$ in 2020, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Auto-Injectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.





By the product type, the market is primarily split into

DisposableAuto-Injectors

ReusableAuto-Injectors

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Anaphylaxis

MultipleSclerosis

RheumatoidArthritis

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Auto-Injectors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

------------------------------------------------------------

3 Global Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Auto-Injectors Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Auto-Injectors Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Auto-Injectors Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Auto-Injectors Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

4.1.2 Global Auto-Injectors Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

4.2 North America Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.3 Europe Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.5 South America Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

5 North America Auto-Injectors by Country

5.1 North America Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Auto-Injectors Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2020)

5.1.2 North America Auto-Injectors Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2020)

5.2 United States Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

5.3 Canada Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

5.4 Mexico Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

------------------------------------------------------------

8 South America Auto-Injectors by Country

8.1 South America Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Auto-Injectors Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2020)

8.1.2 South America Auto-Injectors Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2020)

8.2 Brazil Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

8.3 Argentina Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

8.4 Colombia Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

9 Middle East and Africa Auto-Injectors by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Auto-Injectors Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Auto-Injectors Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

9.3 Turkey Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

9.4 Egypt Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

9.6 South Africa Auto-Injectors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

------------------------------------------------------------

11 Global Auto-Injectors Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2020)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2020)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2020)

12 Auto-Injectors Market Forecast (2020-2024)

12.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)

12.2 Auto-Injectors Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)

12.2.1 North America Auto-Injectors Market Forecast (2020-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Auto-Injectors Market Forecast (2020-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Auto-Injectors Market Forecast (2020-2024)

12.2.4 South America Auto-Injectors Market Forecast (2020-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Auto-Injectors Market Forecast (2020-2024)

12.3 Auto-Injectors Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

12.3.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

12.3.2 Global Auto-Injectors Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

12.4 Auto-Injectors Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

12.4.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

12.4.2 Global Auto-Injectors Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

