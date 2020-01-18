Clinical Workflow Solutions Market is the result of a through field study done over a period. Most of the data in this report comes from primary sources that include consumer surveys, retail surveys, and expert opinions. The research Methodology is detailed in subsequent chapters.

Scope of the Report:

Clinical workflow solutions refer to software solutions that assist in enhancing diagnostic confidence, by combining imaging silos, streamlining workflows, and enabling collaboration. Additionally, these worflow solutions also assist in the monitoring of workflow through analytics and surveillance reporting.

Market Overview:

The global clinical workflow solutions market was valued at USD 7.23 billion in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at approximately USD 14 billion in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6%. Factors that are driving the market growth include the increase in demand to curtail healthcare costs and the increasing patient volume, due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the implementation of clinical workflow solutions enhances patient care and safety, and along with the government initiatives for HCIT adoption, are driving the growth of the market.

Top Key Players of Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Report Are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Ascom Holding AG

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hill

Rom Holdings Inc.

Infor Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Mckesson Corporation

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Key Market Trends:



Data Integration Solutions Led the Product Segment in 2018



Based on the product type segment, the largest share of the market in 2018 was led by the data integration solutions sub-segment. The large share of this sub-segment was primarily due to the rising demand for proper management and storage solutions that are capable of managing the increasing volume of medical records. Additionally, increasing government incentives to increase digitization in healthcare and the necessity to contain healthcare costs are contributing toward the market growth.



The South American Region is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR



Increasing government initiatives for eHealth, subsequent improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and increasing demand for quality healthcare in emerging countries, are the factors driving the growth of the South American clinical workflow solutions market. The population growth and efforts to improve the quality of care, implementation of favorable government initiatives, strategies to digitalize the country in every sector by using IT infrastructure, and the increasing awareness about the benefits of clinical workflow solutions are driving the growth of this regional segment.





Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Clinical Workflow Solutions Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Clinical Workflow Solutions Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Clinical Workflow Solutions Devices by analyzing trends?

Detailed TOC of Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Government Initiatives for HCIT Adoption

4.2.2 Increasing Demand to Reduce Healthcare Costs

4.2.3 Increasing Application of Worflow Solutions in Improving Patient Safety

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Capital Cost

4.3.2 Non-standardisation Leading to Issues in Interoperability

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Data Integration Solutions

5.1.2 Real-time Communication Solutions

5.1.3 Workflow Automation Solutions

5.1.4 Care Collaboration Solutions

5.1.5 Enterprise Reporting and Analytics Solutions

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Long-term Care Facilities

5.2.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

6.1.2 Ascom Holding AG

6.1.3 Cerner Corporation

6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

6.1.7 Infor Inc.

6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.9 Mckesson Corporation

6.1.10 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

