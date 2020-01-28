Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry. This report focuses on the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System development in United States, Europe and China.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market report evaluates key factors that affected Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market growth and with the help of previous figures, this report elaborates on the current scenario and forecast of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry. The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market report also displays the production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share, CAGR, and Market influencing factors of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry in global regions, and forecast to 2025, from 2020.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System.

2020 Analysis of the Market:

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.

North America is the largest consumption of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System, with a sales market share nearly 33.41% in 2017.

The second place is Asia-Pacific region; following North America with the sales market share over 28.12%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System used in Retail industry including Clothing andFashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets and Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 37.62% of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market demand in Supermarkets and Large Grocery, 30.34% in Clothing andFashion Accessories, and 18.07% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market

In 2019, the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market size was US$ 1434.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1805.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Scope and Market Size

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market is segmented into Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator or Detacher, Detection system, Permanent Deactivation Tag, etc.

Segment by Application, the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market is segmented into Clothing andFashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets and Large Grocery, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Share Analysis

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System business, the date to enter into the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Checkpoint Systems, Tyco Retail Solutions, Nedap, Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, Gunnebo Gateway, WGSPI, Ketec, All Tag, Universal Surveillance Systems, etc.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

In 2020 Global Market, The Following Companies Are Covered:-

Checkpoint Systems

Tyco Retail Solutions

Nedap

Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd

Gunnebo Gateway

WGSPI

Ketec

All Tag

Universal Surveillance Systems

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

2020 Market Segment by Product Types:

Hard Tag

Soft Tag

Deactivator or Detacher

Detection system

Permanent Deactivation Tag

2020 Market Segment by Applications:

Clothing andFashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets and Large Grocery

Others

This report studies the global market size of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System especially focuses on the key regions like the United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, types, and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

This Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following questions-

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Growth? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market?

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of the World (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Forecast (2020-2026):

Market Size Forecast: Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.

Key Data (Revenue): Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Size, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System:

History Year: 2014 to 2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Influencing Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market analysis reports provide a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market. It provides the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data. This Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

