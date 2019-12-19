Hip Protectors Market Report provides a relevant source of perceptive data for investors. Hip Protectors Market Report also examines global Hip Protectors Industry growth analysis, the past and innovative cost, demand and supply information, and revenue.

A hip protector is a specialized form of pants or underwear containing pads (either hard or soft) along the outside of each hip/leg, designed to prevent hip fractures following a fall. They are most commonly used in elderly individuals who have a high risk of falls and hip fractures.



First, for industry structure analysis, the Hip Protectors industry is not very concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 53.65% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Hip Protectors industry.



, Second, the production of Hip Protectors increased from 503.17 K Items in 2011 to 630.49 K Items in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 5.5%.



, Third, USA occupied 35.68% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by EU and Japan, which respectively have around 32.02% and 10.10% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, USA was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 31.37% of the global consumption volume in 2015.



, Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Hip Protectors producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.



, Fifth, for forecast, the global Hip Protectors revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 5.36%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Hip Protectors.



,TheGlobal Hip Protectors market is valued at 37000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 51400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Hip Protectors market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Hip Protectors market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major Hip Protectors marketcompetition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufactures: -

Tytex

Medline

Kaneka

Patterson Medical

Suprima

Skil-Care

AliMed

Bort

HipSaver

Plum Enterprises

Personal Safety

Posey

Hornsby Comfy Hips

Vital Base

Impactwear

Prevent Products

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Hip Protectors market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Hip Protectors market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Soft hip protectors

Hard hip protectors

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Hospital

Nursing home

Training center

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Hip Protectors market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Hip Protectors market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Hip Protectors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Hip Protectors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Hip Protectors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Continued…

