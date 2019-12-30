NEWS »»»
Key Companies Covered in Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Report are Glanbia plc, Danone S.A., Nuzest, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Roquette, Amway, Kerry Group, Transparent Labs and more
The global plant based protein supplements market size is projected to reach USD 7.38 Billion by the end of 2025, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.46% in the forecast period. This information is published in a recent study by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Type (Soy Protein, Pea Protein and Wheat Protein), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail and Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025.” However, the market was valued at USD 4.16 Billion in 2017. The study further mentions that increasing demand of consumers for sustainable innovation in the supplements sector would boost the plant based protein supplements market growth during the forecast period.
List of prominent companies that are operating in the global plant based protein supplements market are:
Highlights of the Report
Increasing Adoption of Vegan Dietary Patterns to Drive Growth
In today’s health-conscious world, there is a rising trend of vegan diets, which is accelerating the plant based protein supplements market. In the developed countries of the West, vegan dietary patterns have established strong roots. The snacks categories, sports nutrition, meat alternatives, and dairy alternatives are evolving at a fast pace owing to the utilization of various plant proteins. Besides, there is a rise in the adoption of ready-to-drink beverages that are also driving growth.
The Booming Industry of Sports Nutrition Will Favor Growth in Asia Pacific
Geographically, the plant based protein supplements market is segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Out of these, Europe and North America are considered to be the biggest markets. This growth is attributable to the increasing awareness programs amongst the masses about the health benefits of plant based proteins.
The Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are anticipated to experience immense growth during the forecast period owing to the expansion of the sports nutrition industry. Consumers in these regions are gradually inclining towards vegan sources. In Asia Pacific, countries, such as Indonesia, India, and China are the main hotspots of the market.
Key Market Players Focus on Innovative Product Launches to Strengthen Position in Market
The market consists of small, medium, and large enterprises. The industry giants are striving persistently to gain maximum plant based protein supplements market share and increasing product portfolio by launching novel products. Below are few of the latest industry developments:
