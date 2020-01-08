A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Air Freight Forwarding Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Air Freight Forwarding market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are DHL Group (Germany), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), GEODIS (France), Panalpina (Switzerland), DSV (Denmark), Bollora Logistics (France), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), Expeditors (United States), UPS Supply Chain Solutions (United States) and Nippon Express Co. (Japan).

Freight forwarding provides support to understand customer needs. These companies are organizing and plan a shipment, getting cargo from the starting point to the destination point. This service simplifying the communication between all people who involved in moving parts. The air freight forwarders are specialized in moving freight by air on either passenger crafts cargo aircrafts. This helps in understanding the intricacies of air freight, relationship with the TSA, and Others. It navigates through all key freight documents, insurance, customs, and any turbulence you encounter along the way. The air freight forwarding software is a user-friendly solution.



Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Cost-Effective and Smooth Delivery in Cargo Freights

Increasing Safety and Security Concern in the Logistics Sector

Market Trend

Rising Implementation of Value Added Services

Increase Adoption from Military Transportation

Restraints

High Cost as Compare to Sea Freight Forwarding

Opportunities

Increasing number of air freight exports, from last few years Africa is gaining high attraction, and others such as the Middle East and the Asia Pacific is seeing a slight fall in the air freight market. And the other reason was the high impact of the United States and China disputes. So in the current market scenario, there is huge growth potential in Africa.

Challenges

Complex Implementing Procedure

Lack of Consumer Awareness



Steady growth, expanding margins



Some of the players have a stellar growth track record. From 2014 to 2018, the company have shown enormous sales figures, while net income more than doubled in same period with operating as well as gross margins expanding. The rise in gross margins over the year's points to strong pricing power by the company for its products, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.



2. Industry growth prospects and market share



According to AMA, key business segments sales will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Application (Small Size Companies, Medium Size Companies, Large Size Companies), Air Freight (Domestic Air Freight Forwarders, International Air Freight Forwarders), Services (Charters, Courier, Air Deferred, Expedited Deliveries, Overnight, Next-Day, Hazardous Shipments), Service Levels (Premium (Direct), Economy (Indirect), Deferred (Consolidation)), End Users (Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Medications and Immunizations, Perishables, Medical Equipment, Security Equipment, Machinery, Medicine, Vitamins and Supplements, Oil & Gas Equipment and Parts, Aircraft Parts, Turbines, Auto Parts, Computer Equipment, Automobiles), Value Added Services Types (Online Shipment & Document Visibility, On-Demand Reporting, Automated Manifest System (AMA), Automated Export System (AES) Filing, Regulatory Compliance, Customs Clearance, Others), the latest 2020 version is further broken down / narrowed to highlight new emerging twist of the industry. Global Air Freight Forwarding market will grow from $XX million in 2018 to reach $YY million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%. The strongest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific, where CAGR is expected to be ##% from 2019 to 2026. This forecast is good news for industry players, as there is good potential for them to continue growth alongside the industry's projected growth.



Ambitious growth plans & rising competition?



Industry players have ambitious plans to introduce a whole host of new products into various markets around the world. Some examples are variant to be introduced in eight EMEA markets in Q4 2019 and 2020. Considering all round activities some of the players profiles that would be worth checking are DHL Group (Germany), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), GEODIS (France), Panalpina (Switzerland), DSV (Denmark), Bollora Logistics (France), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), Expeditors (United States), UPS Supply Chain Solutions (United States) and Nippon Express Co. (Japan).



4. Where the Industry is today



Although recent year might not be that encouraging as market segments have shown modest gains, things could have been better if players would have plan ambitious move earlier. Unlike past, but with a decent valuation, investment cycle continuing to progress in the U.S., many growth opportunities ahead for the companies in 2020, it looks like a good for today but stronger returns can be expected beyond.



Key Insights that Study is going to provide:



Revenue splits by most promising business segments.

- Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific area of your business interest.

- Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players.

- A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

- Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

- Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.



** May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted



