In the strategy analysis, Automotive Clutch report gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new competitors or exists competitors in the Automotive Clutch industry. The key countries of Automotive Clutch in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Report Name: -“Global Automotive Clutch Market Growth 2019-2024”.

According to recent analysis, A GlobalAutomotive Clutch marketreport provides in-depth unique Insights with Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Growth, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors, Traders, Customers, Investors and Major Types as well as Applications and Forecast Period (2019 2024).

Automotive Clutch Market Overview:-

Automotive clutch, located between the engine and the transmission, is an isolated part transmitting power from engine to the gearbox, and it allows transmission to be interrupted while a gear is selected to move off from a stationary position, or when gears are changed while the car is moving. An automotive clutch can help the driver enjoy a smooth start and facilitate shaft. It can also prevent the transmission overload and reduce the impact of torsional vibration.



Vehicles with manual transmissions (MT), automated manual transmissions (AMT) and dual clutch transmissions (DCT) use automotive clutches to transmit power from engine to the gearbox. However, in automatic transmissions (AT) and continuously variable transmissions (CVT) vehicles, the torque converter takes the place of the mechanical clutch to transmit power.



An automotive clutch assembly consists of many small parts, but there are five major components: the clutch flywheel, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch disc, the throw-out clutch bearing and release system.



Major sales market is Europe and China. Due to the pursuit for sport driving experience, the ratio of manual transmission in Europe is relative higher than North America, where automatic transmission is the mainstrteam. In addition, DCT is also a development trend in Europe.



China is another important market and being more and more important due to the fast grwoing automotive production and automotive population. As the historial reason, manual transmission ration is still high both in new car production and automotive population.



As an imporant part of global automotive market, Japan automotive clutch market is relative small as automatic transmission is the mainstream and CVT is more and more popular.



Automotive clutch is large influenced by the automotive industry and mainly used for passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. As the manual transmission ratio of commercial vehicle is much higher than passenger vehicle and the replace frequency is also much higher than passenger vehicle, the market share of clutches applied on commercial vehicle is considerable though the amount of commercial vehicle is much less than passenger vehicle.



According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Clutch market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Clutch market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Automotive Clutchmarket Top Key Players:

Schaeffler (Luk)

ZF (Sachs)

Valeo

F.C.C.

Exedy

Borgwarner

Eaton

Aisin

CNC Driveline

Zhejiang Tieliu

Ningbo Hongxie

Hubei Tri-Ring

Chuangcun Yidong

Wuhu Hefeng

Rongcheng Huanghai

Guilin Fuda

Hangzhou Qidie

Dongfeng Propeller

Automotive ClutchProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

By the product type, the Automotive Clutch marketis primarily split into:

Wet Friction Clutch

Dry Friction Clutch

Electromagnetic Clutch

By the end users/application, Automotive Clutch marketreport coversthe following segments:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

In the end, Automotive Clutch market report undertakes the new project,key development areas, business overview, product specification, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, return analysis, and development trends.

