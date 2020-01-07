Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market 2019 Global Industry research report offers you market size, industry growth, share, development trends, product demand, investment plans, business idea and forecasts to 2023.

Global “Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market” report provides useful market data related to theControlled-Environment Agriculturemarket necessary to have a detailed and in-depth overview of the currentmarket scenario. The market data drafted in this report consists of key market parameters like marketsize, marketshare, keydrivers, majorvendorsor the leadingbrandspresent in this industry, which helps to accurately judge the present competitive scenario. To enhance the understandability, the market data is supplemented withfigures, pie-charts and tablesfor quantitative analysis ofthe Controlled-Environment Agriculture market.

Regions covered in the Controlled-Environment Agriculture Marketreport areUSA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market:

Controlled-Environment Agriculture is the practice of producing food and medicine in vertically stacked layers, vertically inclined surfaces and/or integrated in other structures (such as in a skyscraper, used warehouse, or shipping container).The global Controlled-Environment Agriculture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Controlled-Environment Agriculture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Controlled-Environment Agriculture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Top Key Manufacturers in Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market:

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

Vertical Harvest

Infinite Harvest

FarmedHere

Metro Farms

Green Spirit Farms

Indoor Harvest

Sundrop Farms

Alegria Fresh

Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Size by Type:

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Others

Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market size by Applications:

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Others

Some of The Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Detailed Overview of Controlled-Environment Agriculture market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that thriving demand and latest trend running in the market.

What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key players along with its profile and Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap highest market share in coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Controlled-Environment Agriculture market?

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Controlled-Environment Agriculture are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Size

2.1.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue by Regions



3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.2.2 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.3 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Controlled-Environment Agriculture Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales by Product

4.2 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue by Product

4.3 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Breakdown Data by End User



6 North America

6.1 North America Controlled-Environment Agriculture by Countries

6.1.1 North America Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Controlled-Environment Agriculture by Product

6.3 North America Controlled-Environment Agriculture by End User



7 Europe

7.1 Europe Controlled-Environment Agriculture by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Controlled-Environment Agriculture by Product

7.3 Europe Controlled-Environment Agriculture by End User



8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Controlled-Environment Agriculture by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Controlled-Environment Agriculture by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Controlled-Environment Agriculture by End User



9 Central and South America

9.1 Central and South America Controlled-Environment Agriculture by Countries

9.1.1 Central and South America Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central and South America Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central and South America Controlled-Environment Agriculture by Product

9.3 Central and South America Controlled-Environment Agriculture by End User



10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Controlled-Environment Agriculture by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Controlled-Environment Agriculture by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Controlled-Environment Agriculture by End User

11 Company Profiles



12 Future Forecast

12.1 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

12.1.2 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

12.2 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025

12.2.2 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025

12.3 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Controlled-Environment Agriculture Forecast

12.5 Europe Controlled-Environment Agriculture Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Controlled-Environment Agriculture Forecast

12.7 Central and South America Controlled-Environment Agriculture Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Controlled-Environment Agriculture Forecast



13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators



14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors



15 Research Findings and Conclusion



16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

Continued…

