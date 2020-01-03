Traffic Signs Market Report provides a relevant source of perceptive data for investors. Traffic Signs Market Report also examines global Traffic Signs Industry growth analysis, the past and innovative cost, demand and supply information, and revenue.

Traffic signs or road signs are signs erected at the side of or above roads to give instructions or provide information to road users. The earliest signs were simple wooden or stone milestones. Later, signs with directional arms were introduced, for example, the fingerposts in the United Kingdom and their wooden counterparts in Saxony.



, With traffic volumes increasing since the 1930s, many countries have adopted pictorial signs or otherwise simplified and standardized their signs to overcome language barriers, and enhance traffic safety. Such pictorial signs use symbols (often silhouettes) in place of words and are usually based on international protocols. Such signs were first developed in Europe, and have been adopted by most countries to varying degrees.



At regional level North America (Revenue market share about 29% in 2015) accounted for the largest market share in the year 2015 followed by Europe (Revenue market share about 36% in 2015) and Asia (Revenue market share about 19% in 2015). This is mainly due to intense government support and technological advancements resulting in broader acceptance of the devices.



Traffic Signs are mass products and in most of the cases represent a sub segment or portfolio of medical device manufacturers with very little scope for product differentiation. This makes the overall market highly competitive and price sensitive in nature.



The Traffic Signs industry major has three applications, such as Guide and Direction Signs, Warning Signs, Regulatory Signs and Others.



The Traffic Signs market was valued at 850 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1160 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Traffic Signs.

List of Major Traffic Signs market competition by top manufacturers:

USA Traffic Signs

Swarco Traffic

Novelis

McCain

3M

Lacroix Group

Traffic Signs NZ

Rennicks

Traffic Tech

William Smith

RAI Products

Segnaletica

Elderlee

Traffic Signs and Safety

Lyle Signs

Feiyao Jiao Tong

Haowei Traffic

Schwab Label Factory

Shanghai Luhao

Changeda Traffic

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Traffic Signs market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Traffic Signs market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Mainly Refers to The Areas Above 2 Sqm

Mainly Refers to The Areas Between 1-2 Sqm

Mainly Refers to The Areas Below 1 Sqm

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Guide and Direction Signs

Warning Signs

Regulatory Signs

Other Signs

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Traffic Signs market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Traffic Signs market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Traffic Signs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Traffic Signs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Traffic Signs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

