Rapid increase in an installation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) among the passenger vehicles is would bolster growth of both automotive and semiconductor industry

Pertaining to the fact of increase in vehicular accidents, the manufacturers of automotive along with their technology partners, has introduced several technologies, which has benefited the industry at a large scale. The demand for modernization of vehicles equipped with advanced technologies have led the technology companies to innovate and design systems/technologies including advanced driver assistance systems, anti- lock braking systems, traction control and adaptive cruise control, and electronic stability control. With an uninterrupted up gradation in existing technologies and introduction of new technologies, the ADAS market has experienced a high growth across the globe. The newer versions of ADAS provided by various companies are capable of recognizing police vehicles, ambulance, taxis, speed restrictions board, and pedestrians. The discerning capability is attracting an increased number of automotive OEMs in the recent scenario, and the adoption of the same is rising substantially. Some of the major companies providing ADAS includes NVIDI Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and among others. In respect to this fact, many several semiconductor companies are regularly coming up with more advance technologies which is successfully attracting the automotive OEMs. The automotive semiconductor market is projected to observe a significant growth in the coming years, with an urge to adopt and deploy advanced driver assistance systems in their vehicles due to heavily propelled by the consumer interest and regulatory norms. For instance, the regulatory authorities in the US and European Union (EU), have mandated the integration of autonomous emergency braking systems along with forward collision warning system in all vehicles by 2020.

Get sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002655/

Some of the key players operating in the automotive semiconductor market includes ROHM Co., Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Intel Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and On semiconductor among others.

The global automotive semiconductor market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type which is fragmented into passenger cars, light commercial, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car is leading the market for automotive semiconductor followed by light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. In a current scenario, passenger cars is having a high market share owing with a fact of increase in usage among the individuals and other masses driven by continuous increase in disposable income among the populations in developed countries as well as developing countries. The segment of passenger cars is undertakes substantial technological advancements year on year, as a result of changes in consumer preferences, emergence of new technologies, and governmental rules and regulation for environment safety related to reduction in emission and other factors. Moreover, with an emergence in both electric vehicle and hybrid electric vehicles, these cars requires enormous quantity of several types of semiconductors, which facilitates manufacturers of semiconductor to boost their business, and eventually drive the automotive semiconductor market. In addition to this, an increase in the number of contractual alliances, agreements, or partnerships among the makers of passenger cars and semiconductor manufacturers with a purpose to combine unique semiconductor technologies, is positively impacting on the continuous growth of automotive semiconductor market in a current scenario. For instance, ON Semiconductor and Audi AG has entered into a partnership with an aim to innovate and develop semiconductor technologies for Audi’s upcoming vehicles. Similarly, NVIDIA Corporation and VOLVO partnered to improve the safety of their vehicles using NVIDIA DRIVE. However, heavy commercial vehicles is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR.

The automotive industry across the globe are constantly facing pressures to integrate their vehicles with advanced electronics and semiconductor components in order to enhance the performance of the vehicles. The rising drift of electrification of vehicles is a major factor boosting the semiconductor market in automotive industry. Attributing to this, the automobile manufacturers are increasingly partnering with semiconductor manufacturers to meet the demands of their customers. For instance, in January 2018, Audi AG partnered with ON Semiconductor, to foster On Semiconductor’s innovations and integrate their semiconductors on their newer models, thereby satisfying constantly changing expectations of the consumers in terms of safety, reliability, and performance.



Similarly, On Semiconductor has been chosen by Mercedes EQ Formula E Team to develop next-gen electric power for enhancing efficiency and performance. Also, one of the automotive titan, BMW AG partnered with semiconductor giant Intel Corporation in 2017, with an objective to deliver its newly modeled semi to fully autonomous car BMW iNEXT. With the partnership, BMW integrates its new vehicle with Intel Corporation’s semiconductors which acts as the brain of the vehicle. The major catalyst for the growth of semiconductors in the automotive industry is attributed to the continuous partnerships between automotive manufacturers and semiconductor manufacturers.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002655/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Automotive Semiconductor Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027