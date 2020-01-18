Contact Lenses Market 2019 research report categorizes the global Contact Lenses by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

New research report on “Contact Lenses Market” 2019-2024 is a proficient and in-depth research offers an summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Contact Lenses market. Contact Lenses market report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions. Contact Lenses market report offers an extensive analysis of Contact Lenses industry to guide market players, new entrants and investors to get opinion of Contact Lenses industry.

Scope of the Report:

Contact lenses not only serve the need to alleviate the use of hard-to-manage and bulky spectacles, but also provide the added benefit of enhancing one's aesthetic appeal. The increasing innovations in the production of contact lenses during the past decade have led to the use of various materials for producing lenses that serve multiple purposes. Contact lenses are also used to treat common eye disorders, such as myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia, astigmatism, and glaucoma.

Market Overview:

The growth of the global contact lens market is due to the increasing prevalence of optical disorders, increasing tendency to enhance aesthetics, and increasing disposable incomes. As of 2017, according to WHO estimates, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) ranked third among the global causes of visual impairment, with the prevalence of blindness being 8.7%. It is the primary cause of visual deficiency in industrialized countries. Additionally, an emerging important cause of visual impairment in the developed regions of the world is uncorrected refractive errors.

According to the 2010 assessment by WHO, cataract was responsible for 51% of world blindness, which represented approximately 20 million people. Due to increasing life expectancy, particularly in the developed region of the world, the number of people with cataract is anticipated to grow. Consequently, cataract is an important cause of low vision in both developed and developing countries. A higher disposable income translates to greater spending in all areas of personal expense. The increasing disposable income in the developed countries is prompting the purchase of low-priority commodities, specifically those pertaining to cosmetics. Consequently, increasing disposable income in developed countries is a driver for the growth of the global contact lens market.

Contact Lenses market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Contact Lenses market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Top Key Players of Contact Lenses Market Report Are:

Staar Surgical

Novartis AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Zeiss Group

The Cooper Companies

Essilor International SA

Hoya Corporation

Haohai Biological Technology

Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc..

SynergEyes Inc.

Contact Lenses Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Contact Lenses Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Market Trends:



Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lenses Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period



A rigid gas permeable lens is also known as RGP lens or GP lens. It is a rigid contact lens made of oxygen-permeable polymers. They are porous and allow the oxygen to pass through them. These rigid lenses are able to replace the natural shape of the cornea with a new refracting surface. Since their introduction, these lenses have essentially replaced non-porous polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) contact lenses.



These lenses often provide sharper vision than soft and silicone hydrogel contacts, especially if someone has astigmatism. It usually takes some time for the eyes to adjust to these lenses, but after this initial adaptation period, most people find that these lenses are as comfortable as hydrogel lenses.



Although these lenses have dominated the market earlier, they have lost significant value in the past two decades with the advancement of soft lenses in the market. Hence, they are much more cost effective and generally last long when taken care of properly, as long as one does not require a prescription change. This may be a driving factor for the forecast period.



North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance



North America holds the largest share in the global contact lenses market with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. The United States is one of the major countries in the contact lens market, due to the healthcare facilities available in the country and high healthcare conditions. Factors, such as the presence of geriatric population and the prevalence of eye diseases and injuries, in terms of contact lens market, are primarily fueling the growth.



The National Eye Institute has estimated that over 2.9 million US residents were detected with low vision in 2014. The number is projected to increase further and is expected to reach around 5 million by the year 2030. In addition to this, as per a report by the US Centre of Disease Control and Prevention, about 40.9 million wearers of contact lenses were aged 18 or older, accounting for about 16.7% of the adult population in the United States in 2015. This increase is anticipated to accelerate the growth of contact lenses wearers in the country over the forecast period.





Contact Lenses Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Contact Lenses Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Contact Lenses Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Contact Lenses Devices by analyzing trends?

Detailed TOC of Contact Lenses Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Optical Disorders

4.3.2 Increasing Tendency to Enhance Aesthetics

4.3.3 Increasing Disposable Incomes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Availability of Alternative Techniques

4.4.2 Complications Associated with Lens

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Fives Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Soft Contact Lenses

5.1.2 Hybrid Contact Lenses

5.1.3 Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lenses

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 By Usage

5.2.1 Corrective Contact Lenses

5.2.2 Therapeutic Contact Lenses

5.2.3 Cosmetic Contact Lenses

5.2.4 Prosthetic Contact Lenses

5.3 By Modality

5.3.1 Conventional

5.3.2 Disposable

5.3.2.1 Daily

5.3.2.2 Monthly

5.3.2.3 Other Disposable Modalities

5.4 By Design

5.4.1 Spherical

5.4.2 Toric

5.4.3 Multifocal

5.4.4 Other Designs

5.5 By Distribution Channel

5.5.1 Spectacle Stores

5.5.2 Online Store

5.5.3 Other Distribution Channels

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 United Kingdom

5.6.2.2 Germany

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 South Korea

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle East and Africa

5.6.4.1 GCC

5.6.4.2 South Africa

5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.6.5 South America

5.6.5.1 Brazil

5.6.5.2 Argentina

5.6.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Staar Surgical

6.1.2 Novartis AG

6.1.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

6.1.4 Zeiss Group

6.1.5 The Cooper Companies

6.1.6 Essilor International SA

6.1.7 Hoya Corporation

6.1.8 Haohai Biological Technology

6.1.9 Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc..

6.1.10 SynergEyes Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

