Dental Implant Market Report studies the global Dental Implant market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Global "Dental Implant Market" 2019-2024 report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of market also focuses on the major drivers, challenges, opportunities for the key players.

About Dental Implant

Dental Implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into your jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge.

Dental Implant Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Straumann

Nobel Biocare(Danaher)

Dentsply/Astra

Biomet

Zimmer

Osstem

GC

Zest

Dyna Dental

Kyocera Medical

Alpha-Bio

Southern Implants

BandB Dental

Neobiotech

Xige Medical

Geographical Analysis of Dental Implant Market:

This report focuses on the Dental Implant in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Dental Implant Market Segment by Types, covers:

Titanium Dental Implant

Titanium Alloy Dental Implant

Zirconia Dental Implant

Dental Implant Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Scope of Report:

EU is the largest supplier and consumption market of Dental Implants, with a production market share nearly 39% and sales market share nearly 44%. The second place is North America; following EU with the production market share of 33% and the sales market share over 27%.

There are many dental implant manufacturers. The top five are Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply/Astra, Biomet/3i and Zimmer. In 2014, their production market share was about 50%. Among the key manufacturers, many manufacturers come from developed countries.

The worldwide market for Dental Implant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 7370 million US$ in 2024, from 4590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dental Implant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

