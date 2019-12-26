The Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market, which stood at US$ 17,868.8 Mn in 2018, will reach [US$ 38,573.5 Mn] by the end of 2026. Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented by Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel, By Cancer Type (Hormone Receptor, HER2+), and Geography Forecast till 2026

The global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market is likely to derive growth from the increasing number of drug approvals in recent years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Cancer Type (Hormone Receptor, HER2+), and Regional Forecast, 2019 2026,” the market was valued at USD 17,868.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 38,573.5 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period.

Breast cancer is one of the most severe forms of cancer that affects a huge percentage of the global population. Due to the severity of the disease, there has been an increasing emphasis on the treatment of the disease. As a result, there are constant innovations and drug upgrades associated with the treatment of breast cancer. The high prevalence of this disease is one of the major factors contributing to market growth. The severity of breast cancer has led to several awareness programs related to breast cancer therapeutics and the need for early detection and treatment. The aforementioned factors will have a direct effect on the global breast cancer therapeutics market in the coming years.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene Corporation

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Kyowa Kirin

Bristol Myers Squibb

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Looming Patent Expiries Fuels Demand for Generic Drugs

According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, an approximate of 627,000 women, which is tantamount to 15% of all cancer deaths worldwide, succumbed to breast cancer. The rising incidence of breast cancer is one of the chief drivers of the global breast cancer therapeutics market.

The global breast cancer therapeutics market is likely to witness the prevalence of high competition. According to the report, Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd) held the dominant share in the market in 2018. Its diverse product portfolio backs growth of the company in a targeted and chemotherapy segment.

With the expiry of most patent drugs in the market, there is an increased demand for their generic counterparts. Such factors are propelling vendors to invest more in research and development and develop generic drugs for breast cancer treatment. The introduction of combination drug therapy is anticipated to create better growth opportunities for the market.

Key Segmentation:

By Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Abemaciclib

Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine

Everolimus

Trastuzumab

Ribociclib

Palbociclib

Pertuzumab

Olaparib

Others

Hormonal Therapy

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

Aromatase Inhibitors

Estrogen Receptor Downregulators (ERDs)

Chemotherapy

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Cancer Type

Hormone Receptor

HER2+

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The report covers:

Global breast cancer therapeutics market estimates and forecast from 2018 to 2026, with CAGR for 2018-2026.

Comparative market size analysis for 2018 and 2026, with actual data for 2018, estimates for 2018 and forecast to 2026

Global breast cancer therapeutics market trends, with detailed analysis of consumer trends and manufacturer trends

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in the forecast timeframe

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview of strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players

Report scope:

The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level. The report also provides competitive landscape covering company market shares with detailed profiling for major revenue contributing companies.

