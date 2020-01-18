Fintech Market 2019 research report categorizes the global Fintech by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

The “Fintech Market” report 2019 delivers detailed profiles of key players with latest investigation and highlights the rising opportunities and difficulties looked by Fintech market. The report examines the market status depending up on its CAGR, latest trends, market dynamics, growth rate, opportunities and forecast details. Fintech market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Fintech market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Fintech market.

Fintech Market Report Covers the Manufacturers:

ZhongAn (China)

Avant (United States)

Atom Bank (United Kingdom)

Oscar Health (United States)

Wealthfront (United States)

Kreditech

Ant Financial

Affirm

Credit Karma

Adyen

Market Overview:

The Global fintech market's transactional value's CAGR is 8.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

A large majority of global banks, insurers, and investment managers are planning to partner with financial technology companies over the next 3-5 years, and expect a 20% average return on investment on their innovation projects.

Infrastructure-based technology, through platformification and open application programming interfaces (APIs), is reshaping the future of the financial services industry, while the operational advancements offered by robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) are enabling greater agility, efficiency, and accuracy.

Through innovative use of technologies, financial technology companies are delivering low-cost personalized products, which has a significant impact on the rising customer expectations, along with mounting pressure on traditional fi

Scope of the Report:

An understanding of the present status of the global fintech market, along with detailed market segmentation

Current market trends, changes in market dynamics, and growth opportunities

In-depth analysis of the market size and forecast for the various segm

Reasons for Buying Fintech Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Fintech Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Functional market industry outline

Up and downstream industry examination

Channels and propositions believability

Market challenge by key players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Key Market Trends:



Booming Digital Payments sector



Total transaction value in the digital payments segment amounted to USD 3,403,168 million in 2018.

Total transaction value is expected to register an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 13.2% by 2024.

The market's largest segment is digital commerce, which amounted to a total transaction value of USD 2,875,5.7 million in 2018.

Growing Personal Finance sector



The market's largest segment is Robo-Advisors segment

From a global comparison perspective, it is shown that the highest cumulated transaction value was achieved in the United States

Detailed TOC of Fintech Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Key Regulators Working with Fintech

4.2 Primary Business Objectives of Fintech

4.3 Types of Fintech Firms

4.4 Trends in the Global Fintech Market

4.5 Growth Challenges for Fintech

4.6 Interaction between Fintech Companies and Traditional Financial Institutions

4.7 Key Reasons for Patnership between Fintech Companies and Traditional Financial Services Firms

4.8 Association of Fintechs with Various Entities

4.9 Market Drivers and Restraints

4.10 Market Opportunities



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Global Transaction Volume

5.1.1 Digital Payments

5.1.2 Personal Finance

5.1.3 Alternative Lending

5.1.4 Alternative Financing

5.2 Funding Statistics

5.3 Revenue Statistics

5.4 Country-level Insights for Key Developing and Developed Companies

5.5 Expected Growth Rates

5.6 Insights on Other Segments

5.6.1 Insurtech

5.6.2 Regtech

5.7 Number of Companies Active in the Fintech Market, by Region

5.8 Other Key Market Data

5.9 Geography

5.9.1 North America

5.9.2 South America

5.9.3 Europe

5.9.4 Asia-Pacific

5.9.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Overview of Market Competition

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 ZhongAn (China)

6.2.2 Avant (United States)

6.2.3 Atom Bank (United Kingdom)

6.2.4 Oscar Health (United States)

6.2.5 Wealthfront (United States)

6.2.6 Kreditech

6.2.7 Ant Financial

6.2.8 Affirm

6.2.9 Credit Karma

6.2.10 Adyen *



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 APPENDIX



10 DISCLAIMER

