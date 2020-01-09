Data Backup Software Market Report studies the world market size of Data Backup Software in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Mideast & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Data Backup Software in these regions.The various contributors concerned within the price chain of Data Backup Software embrace makers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key makers within the Data Backup Software embody

Data backup software is an application used to create a duplicate copy of data to safeguard it and enable recovery in the event it is lost, corrupted or infected by malware. This report studies the Data Backup Software market.

Veritas Technologies

Veeam

Acronis

StorageCraft

Netapp

Code42

Commvault

Unitrends

Datto

Genie9 Corporation

Softland

Strengthsoft

NTI Corporation

Off-site Data Backup Software

On-premises Data Backup Software

Personal

Enterprise

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

Veritas Technologies, Veeam and Acronis captured the top three revenue share spots in the Data Backup Software market in 2017. Veritas Technologies dominated with 6.62% revenue share, followed by Veeam with 5.93% revenue share and Acronis with 5.12% revenue share.

On the basis of region, Data Backup Software is more popular in North America. The US and Canada are witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud with IoT technology to handle the massive amount of data generated by smart devices. This is significantly boosting the growth of data backup market in North America. USA is the largest market segment of Data Backup Software, with a consumption market share nearly 30.98% in 2017, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 26.59% in 2017.

The global Data Backup Software market is valued at 1750 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2790 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Backup Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Data Backup Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Backup Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

