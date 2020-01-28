Master Data Management (MDM) Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

2020 Analysis of the Market:

Master Data Management (MDM) is a method of helping organizations in linking all critical and important data to a master file.

MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses. Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications.

The key industries are: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications, Government and Health Care, Manufacturing and Logistics, Others. Manufacturing and Logistics was the largest application which took up about 25.5% of the global total in 2017, closely followed by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications.

The Leading growing markets are China, India, Southeast Asia, etc. USA, Europe, Japan, etc. are the mature market with lower growth rate.

USA is the largest consumption countries of master data management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30%, and China is followed with the share about 10%.

USA, Denmark, UK and China are now the key developers of master data management. There are some other vendors, such as Sunway World, Yonyou, etc. in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.

SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks and Magnitude are the key suppliers in the global Master data management market. Top 10 took up about 50% of the global market in 2017. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market

In 2019, the global Master Data Management (MDM) market size was US$ 3900.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10810 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 15.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Master Data Management (MDM) Scope and Market Size

Master Data Management (MDM) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Master Data Management (MDM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Master Data Management (MDM) market is segmented into Customer Data, Product Data, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Master Data Management (MDM) market is segmented into Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government and Health Care, Manufacturing and Logistics, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Master Data Management (MDM) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Master Data Management (MDM) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Master Data Management (MDM) Market Share Analysis

Master Data Management (MDM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Master Data Management (MDM) business, the date to enter into the Master Data Management (MDM) market, Master Data Management (MDM) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks, Magnitude, Talend, SAS Institute, Microsoft, KPMG, Teradata, Software AG, Agility Multichannel, VisionWare, SupplyOn AG, Sunway World, Yonyou, etc.

This report focuses on the global Master Data Management (MDM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Master Data Management (MDM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

2020 Major Key Players of Master Data Management (MDM) Market Report:

SAP

Oracle

IBM

Informatica

Stibo Systems

TIBCO Software

Riversand Technologies

Orchestra Networks

EnterWorks

Magnitude

Talend

SAS Institute

Microsoft

KPMG

Teradata

Software AG

Agility Multichannel

VisionWare

SupplyOn AG

Sunway World

Yonyou

This report studies the Master Data Management (MDM) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Master Data Management (MDM) Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Customer Data

Product Data

Others

Master Data Management (MDM) Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Health Care

Manufacturing and Logistics

Others

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Master Data Management (MDM) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size

2.2 Master Data Management (MDM) Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Master Data Management (MDM) Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Master Data Management (MDM) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Master Data Management (MDM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Sales by Type

4.2 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue by Type

4.3 Master Data Management (MDM) Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America Master Data Management (MDM) by Country, Type, Application

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central and South America

10 The Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

Continued to more detail chapters.

