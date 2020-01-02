People Counting System Market 2020 :- People Counting System Market All information provided within the report comes from trustworthy industrial sources.People Counting System Market provides Research reports finds market figures between and 2024. The market can exhibit a remarkable CAGR within the same period.

"People Counting System Market" Report also covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by People Counting System industry. People Counting System Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. People Counting System Market analyze factors which influence Demand for People Counting Systems, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire People Counting System industry.

Short Details of People Counting System Market Report - People counting systems are devices that are used to count the number of people traveling a certain entrance or passage. In retail stores, they are usually deployed to calculate conversion rate and marketing effectiveness and are used in staff planning.

Global People Counting System market competition by top manufacturers

RetailNext

Brickstream

ShopperTrak

DILAX Intelcom GmbH

IRIS-GmbH

Eurotech S.p.A.

InfraRed Integrated Systems

Axiomatic Technology

Hikvision

Axis Communication AB

WINNER Technology

Countwise LLC

V-Count

Xovis AG

IEE S.A.

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

The people counting system market is expected to be worth USD 1533.30 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 18 % between 2016 and 2022. The growth of this market is propelled by the growing retail sector and increase in adoption rate of people counting systems, availability of economical and easy-to-install solutions, and increasing demand from transportation sector for people counting solutions. The advancements in people counting solutions such as availability of 3D people counting and the growing opportunity in emerging markets such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa would provide ample growth opportunities for the people counting system market in the coming years.

The video-based technology is expected to dominate the people counting system market during the forecast period. The video-based technology offers high accuracy during high-volume traffic, ability to detect the direction in which person or shopper is moving, remains unaffected in varying environments of light, heat, shadows, and it can easily distinguish people from objects and track continuously through a large area for an extended period of time.

The worldwide market for People Counting System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.8% over the next five years, will reach 1740 million US$ in 2024, from 690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the People Counting System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

IR Beam

Thermal Imaging

Video Based

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Retail

Transportation

Banking and Finance

Hospitality

Sports and Entertainment

Government

Others

