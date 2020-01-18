Biostimulant Market is the result of a through field study done over a period. Most of the data in this report comes from primary sources that include consumer surveys, retail surveys, and expert opinions. The research Methodology is detailed in subsequent chapters.

The “Biostimulant Market” report 2019 delivers detailed profiles of key players with latest investigation and highlights the rising opportunities and difficulties looked by Biostimulant market. The report examines the market status depending up on its CAGR, latest trends, market dynamics, growth rate, opportunities and forecast details. Biostimulant market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Biostimulant market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Biostimulant market.

Biostimulant Market Report Covers the Manufacturers:

Eastman Chemical Company

Arysta Lifescience Corporation

Isagro SpA

Lallemand Plant Care

Agrinos AS

AtlÃ¡ntica Agricola

Biostadt India Ltd

Brandt Consolidated Inc.

Ilsa SpA

Italpollina SpA

Koppert BV

Micromix Plant Health Ltd

Omex Agrifluids Ltd

Tradecorp International

Valagro SpA

Agroenzymas Group

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999629

Market Overview:

The global biostimulant market was valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, Europe was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 40.2% of the market.

The organic food industry, which is growing at a healthy rate, is the major driving force behind the growth of the biostimulant industry. Increased awareness among the farmers (especially in Asia-Pacific) about the benefits of biostimulants, is another factor augmenting the growth of the market studied. The market is also growing due to the increased adoption of sustainable farming methods.

Scope of the Report:

Biostimulants are chemicals or microorganisms that help enhance the growth of the plant. They do not serve nutrient deficiency. Instead, they increase nutrient availability, water holding capacity, metabolism, and the production of chlorophyll.

Reasons for Buying Biostimulant Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999629

Biostimulant Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Functional market industry outline

Up and downstream industry examination

Channels and propositions believability

Market challenge by key players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Key Market Trends:



Expansion of Organic Food Industry driving the Market



Organic biostimulants are significant for the future of the agricultural industry, in terms of promoting organic practices. Biostimulants can enhance soil microflora, which, in turn, helps make the uptake of nutrients more efficient. they increase antioxidant activity in plants and boost internal defenses against environmental stresses and disease pressure. Biostimulants are associated with organic farming and gardening, which are currently witnessing healthy progress in conventional agriculture as well. Biostimulants are increasingly being perceived as a response to consumer demand for softer' agricultural practices. Organic food and related agriculture currently account for around 5.0-10.0% of the food market, varying from region to region. As organic food products are produced without using any pesticide or fertilizer, the demand for plant biostimulants is on the rise. Consequently, the increasing popularity of organic farming drives the demand for biostimulants.



Europe dominates the Global Market



The European Union's stringent regulations on environmental safety and support for organic farming have paved the way for a flourishing biostimulant market in European countries, such as Germany, Italy, and France. In addition, inventions in plant biostimulants, targeting specific agronomic needs, are attracting new customers in Europe. Europe is the largest segment of the global biostimulant market and is expected to record a robust growth rate. Owing to the ready availability of raw materials and high effectiveness, humic acid is the largest category of biostimulants consumed and marketed in Europe. Humic acid-based products account for about 20.0% of the European segment of the market studied. Some of the major crops where biostimulants are applied are - citrus, pome fruits, grape, olives, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cucumber, onion, eggplant, garlic, melons, tomato, squash, watermelon, pepper, tomato, wheat, rice, maize, oil seed, sugar beet, turf, flowers, and ornamentals.





Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999629

Detailed TOC of Biostimulant Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Active Ingredient

5.1.1 Humic Acid

5.1.2 Fulvic Acid

5.1.3 Amino Acids

5.1.4 Protein Hydrolysates

5.1.5 Seaweed Extracts

5.1.6 Other Active Ingredients

5.2 By Origin

5.2.1 Natural Biostimulants

5.2.2 Biosynthetic Biostimulants

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Foliar

5.3.2 Soil

5.3.3 Seed

5.4 By Crop Type

5.4.1 Cereals

5.4.2 Oilseeds

5.4.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.4.4 Turf and Ornamental

5.4.5 Other Crop Types

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Spain

5.5.2.5 Italy

5.5.2.6 Russia

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Africa

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Rest of Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Eastman Chemical Company

6.3.2 Arysta Lifescience Corporation

6.3.3 Isagro SpA

6.3.4 Lallemand Plant Care

6.3.5 Agrinos AS

6.3.6 AtlÃ¡ntica Agricola

6.3.7 Biostadt India Ltd

6.3.8 Brandt Consolidated Inc.

6.3.9 Ilsa SpA

6.3.10 Italpollina SpA

6.3.11 Koppert BV

6.3.12 Micromix Plant Health Ltd

6.3.13 Omex Agrifluids Ltd

6.3.14 Tradecorp International

6.3.15 Valagro SpA

6.3.16 Agroenzymas Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-Cloud-Enabling Technology Market Size 2019, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024 Industry Research.co

-Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size 2019, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024 Industry Research.co

-Acrylic Topcoat Market 2019 Driving Factors of Key Players, Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Global Size, Share, and Forecast to 2023

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Biostimulant Market Revenue 2019 | Remarkable Growth Factors with Industry Size & Share, New Innovations of Leading Players & Forecast till 2024