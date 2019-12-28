A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Patient Data Management Systems Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Patient Data Management Systems market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*.

Patient Data Management Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Philips Healthcare [United States], GE Healthcare [United States], Siemens Healthineers [Germany], Dräger [Germany], Radiometer Medical [Denmark], Cerner [United States], IMD Soft [United States], Elekta [Sweden], Nexus AG [Germany], Mortara [United States], Smiths Medical [United States], Medset [Germany] and UTAS [Ukraine]

Patient data management systems (PDMS) is a computer-based information system in which patients data is stored and protected in order to analyze it. The growing number of hospitals and patients require an effective data management solution as big data analytics expected to play an important role in healthcare. Moreover, increasing demand for patient data management system as well as growing adoptions of this software in automating healthcare applications will create significant demand over the forecasted years

Market Dynamics:



Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview



Market Drivers

Growing Need for Ease of Managing Healthcare Data

Benefits of PDMS Study in Nursing Education

Market Trend

Growing Big Data Application in Healthcare

Focus Towards Paperless Record Maintaining Solutions in Order to Reduce Errors

Restraints

Lack of Health Budget in Emerging Countries

Low Adoption in Emerging Countries Owing to Reluctance Among Hospital Staffs

Opportunities

Rapid Digitalization and Automation in Healthcare Industry

Growing Number of Multi-specialty and Polyclinics

Challenges

Privacy and Security Threats Related with Data Management Systems

Consistent Management of PDMS Systems



Type (Single Function System, Multifunction System),

Application (NICU, PICU, General Ward, Other)

To comprehend Global Patient Data Management Systems market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Patient Data Management Systems market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

