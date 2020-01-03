Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Global Industry Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023

The global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market was valued at around $5.9 billion in 2017, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The robust growth of the global healthcare cloud computing market can be attributed to various factors such as the rise in the adoption of cloud services globally and significant reforms in healthcare information technology. The demand for global healthcare cloud computing products and services in government and private organizations is expected to numerous opportunities for the market. Other factors such as wider outreach of cloud computing, internet of things, mobility solutions and digital payment methods in the healthcare sector are boosting the market growth. RandD supported through investments is expected to contribute and set new standards for the global healthcare cloud computing market.

Patient protection and affordable care act are predicted to boost the healthcare cloud computing market in the US due to various stimulating factors such as all the uninsured citizens will also get access to affordable, high-quality care health insurance with fees exemption of over 20 million people. ObamaCare provides 30 million US citizens out of 44 million uninsured Americans unique access to health insurance. Over 10 million US citizens have already benefited from ObamaCare’s improved healthcare services at economical healthcare costs which enabled to save thousands of dollars in 2015. President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act and ensured all the Americans must get quality healthcare at an affordable cost.

ObamaCare remains a free market and allows a $3 trillion-dollar healthcare industry to expand with an improved healthcare system. This law provides guaranteed healthcare services and insurance to every citizen giving rise to the adoption of healthcare cloud computing services across the region. The US is the biggest market for healthcare cloud computing and the reform in the healthcare system in the healthcare cloud computing industry is only going to get benefitted. However, there is much to deliver to the patients who are offered healthcare benefits and put them back in charge of their healthcare. The Affordable Care Act is aiming to healthcare services at more affordable, accessible and quality care to all US citizens.

This includes previously uninsured US citizens and also the one who had insurance; however, it didn’t provide them adequate coverage and security. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is providing quality, affordable health care and will create the transformation within the healthcare system to avoid policy paralysis. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) comes to the conclusion that the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is fully paid for, ensures that more than 94% of Americans are benefited from health insurance. This revolutionary step will bend the healthcare cost curve and expected to curb the deficit by $118 billion over the next ten years and even more in the following decade as per the prediction.

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET - SEGMENT

By Deployment Mode

Private

Public

Hybrid

By Application

Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

Non-Clinical Information Systems (non-CIS)

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Service Model

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET - REGIONAL

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

