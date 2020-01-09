The Life Science Instrumentation Market report offers insights into the latest trends. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.

The globallife science instrumentation marketwill benefit from recent advancements in the life science instrumentation industry. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Life Science Instrumentation Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (PCR, Spectroscopy, Microscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Next-generation sequencing (NGS), Flow Cytometry, Centrifuges), By Application (Clinical and Diagnostic, Research), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Academic and Research institutions) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will grow considerably in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions.

Leading Players operating in the Life Science Instrumentation Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Danaher,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

Merck and Co., Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Illumina, Inc.,

PerkinElmer, Inc.,

BD, Bruker,

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.

North America Likely to Emerge as One of the Leading Regions

The growing adoption of advanced product launches and the trends of modern technologies has opened the doors for rapid growth of the life science instrumentation market in North America. The report explains in detail, the reasons behind North America’s recent market dominance. Similarly, the report provides segmentation of the global life science instrumentation market based on regional demographics and categorizes the market in major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Fortune Business Insights, through its extensive research analysis techniques, predicts that the life science instrumentation market in Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years, among all regions.

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market Segmentation

By Technology

PCR

Spectroscopy

Microscopy

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Next-generation sequencing (NGS)

Flow Cytometry

Centrifuges

Others

By Application

Clinical and Diagnostic

Research

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Academic and Research institutions

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

