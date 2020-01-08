The global Automotive Protection Films market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2025. The aim of this report are to define, segment, and project the size of the Automotive Protection Films market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Automotive Protection Films Market2020 report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automotive Protection Films Industry. This report accurately estimates market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets.

Automotive Protection FilmsMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Dunmore Corporation

XPEL Technologies Corp.

Surface Guard

Ameripak, Inc.

3M Company

Fabrico

Saint-Gobain

Whitlam Group

Tesa SE

Argotec

Automotive protection films are used for protecting vehicles while being transported before delivery to their buyers. These films protect vehicles from both mechanical damage and “biological chemicals” such as bird droppings. Using film is much less expensive than other protective techniques such as putting on a hood. Further typical automotive application for films are protecting entrance strips, carpets, bumpers, lights, aluminum hubcaps, back shelves as well as parts in and around the dashboard.

The polyurethane films market size was the largest segment in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% over the forecast period. The PU films exhibit superior chemical and mechanical stability, as a result of which, these products are used in numerous applications. The growing demand for paint protection in automobile exteriors is expected to drive the market demand.

Polyethylene-based products account for a significant share on account of the wide application scope of the material and easy availability in the country, in addition to the presence of key manufacturers and distributors.

This report focuses on Automotive Protection Films volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Protection Films market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Protection Films in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Protection Films manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Automotive Protection Films Market Segment by Type covers:

Polyethylene

Polyurethane

Others

Automotive Protection Films Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Automotive Protection Films market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Automotive Protection Films market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Automotive Protection Films market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Automotive Protection Films

1.1 Definition of Automotive Protection Films

1.2 Automotive Protection Films Segment by Type

1.3 Automotive Protection Films Segment by Applications

1.4 Global Automotive Protection Films Overall Market

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Protection Films

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Protection Films

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Protection Films

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Protection Films

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Automotive Protection Films Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automotive Protection Films

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Automotive Protection Films Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Automotive Protection Films Revenue Analysis

4.3 Automotive Protection Films Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Automotive Protection Films Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Automotive Protection Films Production by Regions

5.2 Automotive Protection Films Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Automotive Protection Films Market Analysis

5.4 Europe Automotive Protection Films Market Analysis

5.5 China Automotive Protection Films Market Analysis

5.6 Japan Automotive Protection Films Market Analysis

5.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Protection Films Market Analysis

5.8 India Automotive Protection Films Market Analysis

6 Automotive Protection Films Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Automotive Protection Films Production by Type

6.2 Global Automotive Protection Films Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive Protection Films Price by Type

7 Automotive Protection Films Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Automotive Protection Films Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Automotive Protection Films Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Automotive Protection Films Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Company 1

8.1.1 Company 1 Automotive Protection Films Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Company 1 Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Company 1 Automotive Protection Films Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Automotive Protection Films Market

9.1 Global Automotive Protection Films Market Trend Analysis

9.2 Automotive Protection Films Regional Market Trend

9.3 Automotive Protection Films Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Automotive Protection Films Market Trend (Application)and many more chapters

