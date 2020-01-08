Global "Carbon Fibre Tape Market" Report (2020 - 2025) outlines the key growth factors, prospects and market phase of prime players throughout the forecast amount from 2020 to 2025.

Carbon Fibre Tape Market2020 report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Carbon Fibre Tape Industry. This report accurately estimates market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets.

Carbon Fibre TapeMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Royal TenCate

SABIC

Evonik

Zoltek

Solvay

Mitsubishi Rayon

Hexcel

Teijin

SGL

Royal DSM

Carbon fibers or carbon fibres are fibers about 510 micrometres in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms.

The growth of carbon fibre tape market is owing to the growing use of carbon fibre tapes in primary and secondary aircraft structures due to their superior adhesion properties. Moreover, the increasing preference of carbon fibre tapes over others due to their superior properties coupled with the rising use as automotive composites will drive the market during the forecast period.

The global Carbon Fibre Tape market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carbon Fibre Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Fibre Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Carbon Fibre Tape in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Carbon Fibre Tape manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Carbon Fibre Tape Market Segment by Type covers:

Prepreg Tape

Dry Tape

Carbon Fibre Tape Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Aerospace

Marine

Pipe and Tank

Sporting Goods

Construction

Infrastructure

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Carbon Fibre Tape market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Carbon Fibre Tape market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Carbon Fibre Tape market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Carbon Fibre Tape

1.1 Definition of Carbon Fibre Tape

1.2 Carbon Fibre Tape Segment by Type

1.3 Carbon Fibre Tape Segment by Applications

1.4 Global Carbon Fibre Tape Overall Market

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Carbon Fibre Tape

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbon Fibre Tape

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Carbon Fibre Tape

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Carbon Fibre Tape

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Carbon Fibre Tape Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Carbon Fibre Tape

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Carbon Fibre Tape Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Carbon Fibre Tape Revenue Analysis

4.3 Carbon Fibre Tape Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Carbon Fibre Tape Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Carbon Fibre Tape Production by Regions

5.2 Carbon Fibre Tape Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Carbon Fibre Tape Market Analysis

5.4 Europe Carbon Fibre Tape Market Analysis

5.5 China Carbon Fibre Tape Market Analysis

5.6 Japan Carbon Fibre Tape Market Analysis

5.7 Southeast Asia Carbon Fibre Tape Market Analysis

5.8 India Carbon Fibre Tape Market Analysis

6 Carbon Fibre Tape Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Carbon Fibre Tape Production by Type

6.2 Global Carbon Fibre Tape Revenue by Type

6.3 Carbon Fibre Tape Price by Type

7 Carbon Fibre Tape Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Carbon Fibre Tape Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Carbon Fibre Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Carbon Fibre Tape Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Company 1

8.1.1 Company 1 Carbon Fibre Tape Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Company 1 Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Company 1 Carbon Fibre Tape Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Carbon Fibre Tape Market

9.1 Global Carbon Fibre Tape Market Trend Analysis

9.2 Carbon Fibre Tape Regional Market Trend

9.3 Carbon Fibre Tape Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Carbon Fibre Tape Market Trend (Application)and many more chapters

