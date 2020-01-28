Commercial Payment Cards Market Research Report studies detail overview of industry with all the vital data to frame tactical business decisions and propose strategic growth plans. This report also offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Commercial payment card is a type of card developed by the payment card networks to serve the needs of businessmen working in a variety of industries and individual companies, to make their payment for business activities more convenient.

MUFG accounted for 25.69% of the Volume of Commercial Payment Cards Issued in Japan market; While SMBC and Mizuho accounted for 21.52% and 15.79% respectively.

In the same year, Small Business Cards accounted for 87.70% of the Volume of Commercial Payment Cards Issued in Japan market. The average value of payments made using Small Business Cards is 22822 (USD/Unit), and is well below the average value of payments made through Corporate cards.

Affected by the Japanese economy, the growth rate of the volume of commercial payment cards issued will decrease gradually in the future. Affected by Japanese consumer habits and the rapid change of future life, average value of payments made through commercial payment cards will gradually increase.

In 2019, the global Commercial Payment Cards market size was US$ 149.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 251.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Commercial Payment Cards market is segmented into Commercial Credit Cards, Commercial Debit Cards, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Commercial Payment Cards market is segmented into Travel and Entertainment, B2B Payments, Others, etc.

The key regions covered in the Commercial Payment Cards market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors include Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chaseand Co., Capital One Financial Corporation, Bank of America Corporation, Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, American Ecpress Company, Wells Fargoand Company, Barclays Plc, U.S. Bancorp, MUFG, SMBC, Mizuho, Resona Bank, SBI Holdings, etc.

Citigroup Inc.

JPMorgan Chaseand Co.

Capital One Financial Corporation

Bank of America Corporation

Discover Financial Services

Synchrony Financial

American Ecpress Company

Wells Fargoand Company

Barclays Plc

U.S. Bancorp

MUFG

SMBC

Mizuho

Resona Bank

SBI Holdings

Commercial Credit Cards

Commercial Debit Cards

Others

Travel and Entertainment

B2B Payments

Others

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of the World (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

