Automotive Convertible Roof System Market is aimed at presenting the findings of a thorough primary and secondary work done to explore the market acceptance for a new entrant.

Global “Automotive Convertible Roof System Market” research report 2020-2024 contains information of company profile, product details and profile of leading key players. Global Automotive Convertible Roof System market report highlights the current and future market trends in the industry. The report provides invaluable insights of the players impacting the market such as their size, industry synopsis, and product offerings. Automotive Convertible Roof System market research will help those concerned in developing strategies given the changes happening around the world.

Global Automotive Convertible Roof System market is projected “growth USD 571.55 million at a CAGR of over 6%” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 6.11%" by the end of 2024.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Europe was the largest market for automotive convertible roof system in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as demand for luxury cars and the increasing call for convertible roof options in SUVs are contributing to the automotive convertible roof system market growth in the region.

Almost 34% of the market’s growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for automotive convertible roof system in Europe. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other geographies.The Automotive Convertible Roof System market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Global Automotive Convertible Roof System Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

CIE Automotive SA

Continental AG

GAHH LLC

HOERBIGER Holding AG

Magna International Inc.

Pininfarina Spa

Standex International Corp.

Valmet Automotive Inc.

and Webasto SE.

About Automotive Convertible Roof System Market:

Automotive Convertible Roof System Market analysis considers sales from both soft top and hard roof top. Our study also finds the sales of automotive convertible roof system in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the soft top segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for EVs will play a significant role in the soft top segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive convertible roof system market report looks at factors such as growing demand for convertible feature in utility vehicles, power-folding convertible roof system leading to superior performance, and rising number of high-net-worth individuals. However, high cost associated with automotive convertible roof system, safety and security concerns associated with convertible roof system, and growing popularity of panoramic sunroof may hamper the growth of the automotive convertible roof system industry over the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE (QUALITATIVE):

Luxury Cars

Semi-Luxury Cars

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROOF TYPE:

Soft Top

Hard Top

Soft tops provide a wider field of vision and significantly reduces the weight of the vehicle compared with hard top convertible systems. The increasing shift toward lightweight technologies in the automotive industry and the growing demand for EVs will boost the demand for soft top convertible systems.

Market growth by the soft top segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the hard top segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the automotive convertible roof system market size.

Automotive Convertible Roof System Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growing Demand For Convertible Feature In Utility Vehicles



Trends: Development Of Innovative Panel Convertible Top



Challenges: Safety And Security Concerns Associated With Convertible Roof System



Growing demand for convertible feature in utility vehicles



Utility vehicles are contributing significantly to the global demand for automotive convertible roof systems. Popular OEMs in the large SUV category are offering convertible roof as a standard or optional fitment. In addition, the growing demand for an open-air driving experience among consumers is also fostering the demand for utility vehicles. The aftermarket fitment of automotive convertible roof systems in SUVs including crossover and pickup trucks is also driving market growth. Thus, the growing demand for convertible feature in modern utility vehicles will lead to the expansion of the global automotive convertible roof system market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Development of innovative panel convertible top



Automakers across the globe are developing and testing advanced technologies for improving the performance of convertible cars. Some of the leading OEMs are developing innovative lightweight convertible panel tops made of magnesium. These convertible roof systems give complete insulation to the occupants when the roof is closed. In addition, the deployment of lightweight convertible roof systems in convertible cars also enhances their performance and visual aesthetics. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Automotive Convertible Roof System market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Automotive Convertible Roof System Market Forecast (2020-2024):

Market Size Forecast:Global Automotive Convertible Roof System market segmented by overall size, by type/product category, by applications/end users, by regions/geography.

Key Data (Revenue):Market size, market share, growth rate, growth, product sales price, and opportunity.

Trend and forecast analysis:Market trend, forecast and analysis to 2024 by segments and geographical regions.

Segmentation analysis:Global Automotive Convertible Roof System market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis:Global Automotive Convertible Roof System Market Breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global Automotive Convertible Roof System Industry.

Strategic analysis:This includes new product development and competitive landscape in the global Automotive Convertible Roof System .

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will the market growth rate of Automotive Convertible Roof System market in 2024?

What are the key factors motivating the global Automotive Convertible Roof System market?

Who are the important key players in Automotive Convertible Roof System market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Automotive Convertible Roof System market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Automotive Convertible Roof System market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Automotive Convertible Roof System industries?

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive convertible roof system market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive convertible roof system manufacturers, that include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., CIE Automotive SA, Continental AG, GAHH LLC, HOERBIGER Holding AG, Magna International Inc., Pininfarina Spa, Standex International Corp., Valmet Automotive Inc., and Webasto SE. Also, the automotive convertible roof system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

